The Game Awards 2023: Full list of nominations

Nominations for the gaming world's most prestigious award show were announced on Monday, November 13. The Game Awards 2023 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 7 December at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. This year's nominees which span across 112 games include fan-favourites like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, The Last of Us, and more. The most nominated publisher for this year is Nintendo with 15 nominations. A global jury decides who gets the nomination. The show will stream live across 30 platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok.

Nominations for The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 nominees(X, formerly Twitter)

This year, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 are leading the nominations with eight counts each. Here is the full list of nominees for the 2023 awards as per Variety.

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne Gran Turismo The Last of Us The Super Mario Bros. Movie Twisted Metal

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Final Fantasy XVI Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 Hi-Fi Rush Lies of P Super Mario Bros. Wonder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by the Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2 Dead Space Hi-Fi Rush Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2 Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3 Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV Forza Motorsport Hi-Fi Rush Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Mortal Kombat 1 Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound Chants of Sennaar Goodbye Volcano High Tchia Terra Nil Venba

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends Cyberpunk 2077 Final Fantasy XIV Fortnite Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Destiny 2 Final Fantasy XIV No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon Dave the Diver Dredge Sea of Stars Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon Dredge Pizza Tower Venba Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Honkai: Star Rail Hello Kitty Island Adventure Monster Hunter Now Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7 Humanity Horizon Call of the Mountain Resident Evil Village VR Mode Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Dead Island 2 Ghostrunner 2 Hi-Fi Rush Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 Final Fantasy XVI Lies of P Sea of Stars Starfield

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock Mortal Kombat 1 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Pocket Bravery Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island Party Animals Pikmin 4 Sonic Superstars Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Cities: Skylines II Company of Heroes 3 Fire Emblem Engage Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24 F1 23 Forza Motorsport Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord

Baldur’s Gate 3 Diablo IV Party Animals Street Fighter 6 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Hades II Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Star Wars Outlaws Tekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse PeopleMakeGames Quackity Spreen SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 League of Legends PUBG Mobile Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses Fnatic Gaimin Gladiators JD Gaming Team Vitality

Best Esports Coach

Christine “potter” Chi Danny “zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 EVO 2023 The International Dota 2 Championships 2023 Valorant Champions 2023

