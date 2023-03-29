The fan favorite play station AAA title The Last of Us Part 1 was first launched on the PlayStation 3 nearly a decade ago. Now this critically acclaimed title is available for PC players. PC players were eager to get stuck into Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic lovechild The Last of Us franchise, but things aren't going down well for Sony’s latest PC port, which currently ranks on top with ‘most negative’ rating on steam. The game’s developer as promised ported the remade PS5 to PC while keeping the original story. This new pc port comes with an arsenal of graphical upgrades and new gameplay mechanics.

The Last of Us Part 1 PC Port is not in best shape. Here's why

The Last of US Part 1’s new-gen version was initially launched for PlayStation 5 last September, and followed by the success of Uncharted franchise the PC port finally arrived yesterday. Following a 25 day delay Naughty Dog stated that its”PC debut is in the best shape possible.”

But The Last of Us Part 1 is far from its “best shape”, its nowhere near good enough. Steam reviews are flooding with negative reviews and posts pointing to a host of technical issues like inconsistent frame rates, stuttering and rapid crashes, long load times and poor optimization. Even on high end hardware the game is barely reaching the 80+ fps mark.

At the time of this writing, the post-apocalyptic title has amassed 4000+ reviews on Steam with 2800+ rating stating the game is “Not recommended” resulting in a huge negative stamp on the face of this fan favorite franchise. Though there’s been no official statement from Sony, Naughty Dog or porting studio Iron Galaxy as yet. Fans are expecting a statement that can shed more light on the current state of The Last of Us Part 1’s PC port.

Besides the game’s current state this decade old franchise doesn’t need any more review stars on its main campaign. Still you must be wondering how long it will take to finish the game. It’s worth being aware that the main campaign hasn’t undergone any massive changes or overhauled, so the time required to complete that storyline still stands at around 18 hours. This time could vary based on the difficulty you are playing or the playing approach you are taking. Playing the stealth survival horror title at the higher difficulty (Grounded) will certainly take longer to clear.

You have to keep that in mind that the PC port features the Left Behind DLC, which is a prequel story of young Ellie. Though this expansion isn’t lengthy enough still you can add 3-4 hours if you want to achieve 100% completion mark.

For now the leverage will be on Naughty Dog to fix the reported bugs and issues.

