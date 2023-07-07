The Simpsons' predictions strike again! Did the show predict Instagram Threads?

With a total of 34 seasons, The Simpsons is the longest-running both American sitcom and animated series. The television phenomenon is widely known for its satirical humour on politics, pop culture, and family life. But that is not all, The Simpsons is also widely acknowledged for its remarkable historical predictions.

Did Simpsons predict Threads app?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show’s predictions range from the US-China war to Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic, the invention of smartwatches, and the censoring of Michelangelo’s David. Previously, the show was believed to have predicted the recent Titan submersible tragedy. And now, it seems the show predicted Meta’s Threads app.

Mark Zuckerberg recently launched Meta's Threads, an application that direct rivals Elon Musk's Twitter. The app has taken the internet by storm and caught the netizens' attention due to its strange resemblance to the animated cartoon.

A Twitter handle @/EverythingOOC shared a picture of Homer Simpson beside the Meta’s Threads logo. The tweet highlighted Homer’s earlobe which bears an eerie resemblance to the app’s logo. The tweet was captioned, “The Simpsons did it again”.

Also Read | Missing Titan sub has uncanny resemblance to this Simpsons episode, fans shocked

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Netizens were quick to respond to the tweet with witty reactions. But more importantly, they revealed that the picture had been edited. Homer Simpson’s earlobe never resembled the Threads logo.

Threads is a text-based application launched by Meta’s Instagram. Its visuals are strikingly similar to those of Twitter. It allows users to engage in public conversations and real-time updates. Users can write text posts, share photos and videos, and then also like, comment, repost, and share.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Threads’ popularity seems to be in response to Twitter’s usage cap imposed by Elon Musk. On Saturday, Musk announced that Twitter will implement a strict restriction on the number of tweets users can read per day. The aim was to discourage excessive data scraping and manipulation of the platform's systems. Numerous users reported that they were unable to view any tweets, including those from corporate advertisers, once they reached the specified limit.

Original Twitter Usage Limitations Verified Accounts 6,000 Unverified Accounts 600 New Unverified Accounts 300

Revised Twitter Usage Limitations Verified Accounts 10,000 Unverified Accounts 1,000 New Unverified Accounts 500

Check out Twitter reactions here!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}