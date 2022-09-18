These Samsung smartphones cheaper by up to 57% under Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale
Samsung's Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F23 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy F13 smartphones will be available at affordable prices during the sale.
During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which will open on September 23, Samsung will offer some of its smartphones at a discount of up to 57%, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. The deals are available on the South Korean giant's Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F23 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy F13 smartphones, Live Hindustan said.
Here's a look at the deals being offered on these Samsung devices:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G: The Fan Edition (FE) of this smartphone can be purchased at ₹31,999, down from the listed price of ₹74,999. This means a discount of ₹43,000; at 57%, it has the highest discount rate among all Samsung models up for sale under this offer.
The S21 FE 5G has a powerful camera module with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.
Galaxy S22+: To purchase this smartphone, you will have to pay ₹59,999, instead of a listed price of ₹101,999. Cheaper by ₹42,000 or 41%, it is powered by Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Galaxy F23 5G: It is available for ₹10,999 against a listed price of ₹22,999, which means ₹12,000 or 52% off. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, the F23 5G comes with an FHD+ display which has refresh rate of 120Hz.
Galaxy F13: You can buy this device at ₹8,499 instead of the listed price of ₹14,999, down by ₹6,500 or 43%. The F13 has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, and 50MP camera.