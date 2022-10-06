These Vodafone plans offer up to 75GB extra data, additional benefits

This festive season, Vodafone Idea – which will soon roll out its 5G services – has come up with an attractive offer for its users. The offer is being provided with the telecom operator's ₹3,099 and ₹1,449 data plans and is valid till October 6. Under this, you will get unlimited calling, daily 2GB data, as well as free Disney Hotstar subscription.

₹3,099 plan: Valid for 365 days, this plan offers 75GB extra data in addition to 2GB data. Additionally, besides unlimited calling and free Disney Hotstar subscription, you also get to send up to 100 free SMS per day. Customer get some additional benefits as well.

Additional benefits include unlimited data from 12am-6am, weekend data rollover, up to 2GB ‘data delight,’ and free access to Vi Movies and TV VIP.

₹1,449 plan: Valid for 180 days, you get daily quota of 1.5GB under this plan, and 50GB extra data. Here, too, you can send up to 100 free SMS a day. Its additional benefits are the same as those in the other plan.

