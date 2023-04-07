Thieves storm Washington Apple Store, steal iPhones worth 4 crore

Thieves broke into an Apple Store at a mall in Washington and stole iPhones worth $500,000 ( ₹4 crore). To avoid the security system being set off due to intrusion, the thieves broke into a neighbouring business called Seattle Coffee Gear, local news website Kings5 reported.“Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of Iphones”, Mike Atkinson, the coffee appliance shop's owner tweeted.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo(REUTERS)

The regional retail manager of the shop Eric Marks told website that the shop sold coffee appliances to a very specific clientele. Later, it was known that the shop was used as a conduit to break into the Apple Store.

Marks said that he could never suspect that the shop was adacent to the Apple Store and someone needed to think it out and have access to the mall's layout. He said that the thieves cut through the shop's hall and did not hit any pipe, indicating that the entire heist was planned by someone very meticulously.

According to the local police, a total of 436 Apple iPhones were stolen causing an estimated loss of $500,000 ( ₹4.08 crore). The Seattle Coffee Gear has spent $1,500 to replace the locks and repair the hole in the shop's bathroom. Marks said he is thankful that no employees at the shop or Apple Store were present when the incident happened.

