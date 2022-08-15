This Indian city has the highest number of Apple iPhone users : Report

Apple's iPhone is among the widely sold smartphone brand in India. A launch of an iPhone model is keenly watched by smartphone users in the country. But do you know which city has the largest number of iPhone users in India? If not, then let us tell you about a survey by Cashify and introduce some of its fascinating findings.

According to the Whitepaper Survey of Cashify, iPhone is the most preferred smartphone of Delhiites. The survey reported by Hindustan times’ sister website Live Hindustan tells, a total of 18% of iPhone users live in Delhi, followed by Bengaluru with 11% and Mumbai with 10% . Cashify has conducted this survey on 8,000 people from different states.

Increasing trend of refurbished phones

The used phone market is rapidly generating momentum in the India. In the market of used phones, New Delhi tops with 18%, followed by Mumbai and Bangalore with 10% and 9% respectively.

Most sold used phones of these brands

Astonishingly, here too, the iPhone has emerged as one of the favourite as it has ranked second in the used phones category. The survey tells that Xiaomi (25%), Apple (16%) and Samsung (15%) are the top three brands whose used smartphones were sold to customers. iPhone 7 took the top spot for buybacks and the Redmi Note 5 Pro took the second spot, followed by Redmi Note 4, Apple iPhone 6 and Apple iPhone X in the top-5.

Reasons for increasing demand for refurbished devices

Affordability is an important reason for this as 70% of users bought refurbished phones as they were available to them on a comfortable budget. 12% of those surveyed bought a refurbished phone as an additional device and 13% bought it as a gift for their loved one.

According to the survey, understanding the positive aspects of buying a refurbished device, 85% of users are willing to do it again.

Interestingly, 71% out of 8,000 users understand the concept of e-waste, but only 48% are aware of recycling their old devices. When asked if they would be interested in recycling their devices, 58% agreed, while 27% of users wanted a monetary benefit in return and only 15% wanted nothing to do with recycling, an additional 4% were concerned about privacy data.

The whitepaper revealed that 40% of respondents repaired their phones because of screen problems, 25% because of battery problems, 10% because of camera problems, and 25% because of other phone problems. New Delhi was the city that booked the maximum repairs, i.e. about 25% of the total repairs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail