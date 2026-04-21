‘This is not goodbye…’: Tim Cook’s memo draws emotional reactions from tech leaders

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s decision to step down after nearly 15 years has drawn widespread reactions across the tech industry, with many focusing on both his legacy and the company’s next phase.

As Tim Cook prepares to step down from Apple, his emotional message to employees has drawn attention.

Cook confirmed that John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will take over as CEO in September 2026 as Cook will transition to the role of executive chairman. In his message to the Apple community, Cook emphasised that the move marks a transition rather than a departure, writing, “This is not goodbye… I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you.”

The memo, reflective and unusually personal, quickly became the focal point of reactions across the tech industry.

Apple Hubs takes it to X to announce Tim Cook's exit as Apple CEO. (X)

A message that resonated beyond Apple

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Cook’s note moved away from corporate language, focusing instead on everyday user stories and his connection with Apple customers.

“In every one of those emails I feel the beating heart of our shared humanity,” he wrote, referring to messages he reads from users globally.

He also described the role as “the best job in the world,” framing his exit as a moment of gratitude rather than closure.

This tone shaped how industry leaders responded, not just to the leadership change, but to the way Cook chose to mark it.

Industry leaders highlight leadership legacy

Executives and investors largely described Cook’s tenure as steady and transformative, especially given the challenge of succeeding Steve Jobs in 2011.

Former Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer said,

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{{^usCountry}} “He stepped into the world’s biggest shoes — the biggest shoes that anybody on the planet has ever had to step into — and he’s done an amazing job.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He stepped into the world’s biggest shoes — the biggest shoes that anybody on the planet has ever had to step into — and he’s done an amazing job.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “Tim Cook is a legend. I am very thankful for everything he has done and I am very thankful for Apple.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “Tim Cook is a legend. I am very thankful for everything he has done and I am very thankful for Apple.” {{/usCountry}}

Sam Altman's reaction to Tim Cook's exit as Apple CEO. (X)

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As reported by Reuters, Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments said, “He has been an incredibly successful CEO coming into a situation that you thought would be hard to replace ​the person before. I hate to see him leave the CEO spot, as an investor.”

Art Hogan, chief market strategist, B.Riley Wealth Management said, “He would never leave if the numbers were ‌going to ⁠be bad, so I think that that’s the important thing. They’re about to report numbers, and you know they’re going to be good”

Not all reactions were solemn. Palmer Luckey, the Oculus founder and Anduril CEO, took a lighter tone, posting “RIP Tim Apple” on X—a tongue-in-cheek nod to the viral nickname once used by Donald Trump.

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Palmer Luckey's reaction to Tim Cook's exit as Apple CEO. (X)

A leadership era that defined modern Apple

Cook, who took over from Steve Jobs in 2011, has been credited with transforming Apple into one of the most valuable companies in the world. His calm, operations-driven leadership style stood in contrast to Jobs’ product-first approach, but proved equally impactful.

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Several industry leaders highlighted this shift. Executives across Silicon Valley praised Cook for building Apple’s services ecosystem, strengthening its supply chain, and expanding globally while maintaining consistent growth.

Many noted that Cook’s biggest strength was stability. At a time when tech companies faced volatility, Apple under his leadership remained predictable in performance and disciplined in strategy.

As the company prepares for its next chapter, Cook’s words seem to capture the broader sentiment best: this may mark the end of an era—but not the end of his influence on Apple’s future.

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