This ‘Made in India’ EV battery charger is compatible with all charging sockets. Details here

Electric vehicle (EV) charging company BOLT has launched BOLT LITE, its ‘universal EV charging socket.’ A ‘Made in India’ product, BOLT LITE is, according to the company, compatible with all portable chargers offered with electric vehicles.

“As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' forecast, there would be more than 1.3 million EVs on roads as of August 2022. However, the goal is to have an increased penetration of electric vehicles in Indian market,” BOLT said in a statement.

“To do so, the market needs a safe charging solution for domestic use, and BOLT with its new LITE charging socket is trying to address the issues,” it further said.

What are the key features of BOLT LITE?

(1.) As per the manufacturer, the charger operates on domestic AC supply. It is easily compatible with 2, 3 and 4-wheeler EVs and can be installed in less than 30 minutes with little to no maintenance.

(2.) The socket has an in-built MCB socket which automatically switches off electrical circuit in case of any abnormal situation – such as overload and short circuit – in the electrical network.

(3.) For energy consumed by BOLT LITE from the home power supply, there is a smart energy meter for bifurcation of energy.

(4.) With an IP65 certification, it is resistant to dust, oil, water, as well as non-corrosive material. It can endure all weather conditions.

(5.) Launched at an introductory price of ₹2,599, the socket provides fast charging to the users. Also, it has an energy calculator to monitor power consumption.

(6.) The device has two modes: ‘Public’ and ‘Private.’ While the former is open to public and available for booking on the BOLT app, the latter is exclusively for for device owners.

(7.) The product can be operated with or without the BOLT app and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi communication. When set in ‘Private’ mode, LITE can be operated without the app.

(8.) Customers can purchase it from the company's website, or any of the channel partners or dealers/distributors.

