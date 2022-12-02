This Redmi smartphone available at discount of up to 11,000. Check details

Redmi's K50i 5G is a phone that you may consider if looking to buy a phone with powerful 5G performance. At present, it is listed at ₹35,999 on the company's website; however, by availing offers, you can get it by saving up to ₹11,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to save ₹11,000 on Redmi K50i 5G?

Redmi is offering a flat ₹9,000 discount of ₹9,000 on the K50i 5G, which reduces its price to ₹26,999. In addition to this, customers save ₹2,000 more if they pay use an ICICI Bank debit or credit card. This takes the total discount to ₹11,000, while the final price of the product gets reduced to ₹24,999.

Noted that the offer is applicable only on the 8GB RAM+256GB internal storage variant of the phone.

Redmi K50i 5G

The device comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display which has a resolution of 2,460x1,080 pixels. There is Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for protection of the display screen, while MediaTek's Dimensity 800 chipset comes in the handset as its processor. HDR 10 and Dolby Vision provide pictures of great quality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, for photography, the K50i5G has a three-camera set up with LED flash on its rear; the setup comprises of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, a 16MP camera is at the front.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON