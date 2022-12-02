Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / This Redmi smartphone available at discount of up to 11,000. Check details

This Redmi smartphone available at discount of up to 11,000. Check details

technology
Published on Dec 02, 2022 12:33 PM IST

The K50i 5G is listed on the company's website at ₹35,999. However, you can buy it for ₹24,999.

Redmi's K50i 5G (Image courtesy: Redmi)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Redmi's K50i 5G is a phone that you may consider if looking to buy a phone with powerful 5G performance. At present, it is listed at 35,999 on the company's website; however, by availing offers, you can get it by saving up to 11,000.

How to save 11,000 on Redmi K50i 5G?

Redmi is offering a flat 9,000 discount of 9,000 on the K50i 5G, which reduces its price to 26,999. In addition to this, customers save 2,000 more if they pay use an ICICI Bank debit or credit card. This takes the total discount to 11,000, while the final price of the product gets reduced to 24,999.

Noted that the offer is applicable only on the 8GB RAM+256GB internal storage variant of the phone.

Redmi K50i 5G

The device comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display which has a resolution of 2,460x1,080 pixels. There is Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for protection of the display screen, while MediaTek's Dimensity 800 chipset comes in the handset as its processor. HDR 10 and Dolby Vision provide pictures of great quality.

Meanwhile, for photography, the K50i5G has a three-camera set up with LED flash on its rear; the setup comprises of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, a 16MP camera is at the front.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP