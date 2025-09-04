This 1.5 lakh Galaxy Fold phone won’t get monthly security updates now but..



If you’re still using Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, well, you may want to upgrade to a newer phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 if you want monthly security updates. Why? Because Samsung has moved the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 to its list of phones that are going to receive quarterly updates, not monthly. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 are only going to get quarterly security updates now.(Samsung)

For those uninitiated, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 in August 2021 at a price of 1,49,999, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at 84,999 for the base model. Now, after almost four years since launch, and with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched, the company is no longer going to offer monthly security updates.

What was the original promise?

Well, if you are wondering what the original update schedule was for the Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3, Samsung initially promised 4 major OS upgrades, and that means the One UI 7 is the last update for the Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3. The phones were supposed to receive 5 years of security patches, which Samsung is committing to.

Having said that, Samsung has clearly mentioned in its list that it is going to continue offering monthly security updates for the following phones:

Z Series Foldables: Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, W23, W23 Flip, W24, W24 Flip, W25, W25 Flip, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

S Series: Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge

Enterprise Models: Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro, Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Galaxy XCover7, Galaxy XCover7 Pro, Galaxy A56 5G

Some of the popular models in the quarterly updates list:

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A06, Galaxy M13

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Details