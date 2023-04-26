Tinder will ask users to take video selfies for photo verification

Dating app Tinder has now announced a new feature as part of its efforts to secure dating experience for the users. Through the photo verification process, it is now asking members to take a selfie video to prove their identity. Besides this, the photo verified members can ask their matches to get verified to prove their identity before chatting. Rory Kozoll, senior vice president of product integrity said that the customers tell the company about photo verifiication being one of the most valued safety features as it provides one one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of the match. “For our 18-25 year old members, being Photo Verified1 gives them a 10% higher chance to match. We will continue prioritizing these methods to help make Tinder a safer place to meet someone new”, Kozoll added. Tinder said it will now ask all the new members to photo verify on creating a new profile. Till now, all the members would take still photos while holding a series of static poses, which were compared against others on the members' profiles.

Tinder said it will now ask all the new members to photo verify on creating a new profile(Unsplash)

Now, if the members want to get photo verified, they will need to complete a series of video prompts.

The company said the members who select ‘Photo Verified Chats’ in message settings will only get messages from other photo verified members, and can also ask their match to verify their photos before a message is sent. The Tinder Gold members will be able to filter their “Likes” for Photo Verified members only.

Besides this, Tinder will ask all the members to update to the latest version of photo verification which includes a video selfie.

