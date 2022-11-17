To prohibit SIM switch frauds, Centre issues new guidelines to telecos

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced a new rule necessitating telecom companies to cease SMS facility (both incoming and outgoing) during the SIM exchange or up-gradation process. As per this rule, the SMS services will be stopped for 24 hours after the activation of the new SIM cards.

What will change now?

Now, after getting a request to change SIM card or number, the telecom companies will be mandated to send an alert of the request to the customer. Then the SIM card holder, through an IVRS call, is required to substantiate that they applied for the particular service.

Instruction for telecom operators

With this change in procedure, the new authentication process will safeguard that the request was made by the authorised SIM card user and is not a fraud demand. It is to be noted that DoT has instructed telecom operators to promptly stop the process if the SIM card user turns down the card upgrade request at any stage.

The central department has given the telecom companies - Jio, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel - 15 days time to enforce this rule.

Why has DoT modified the procedure?

According to the government body, these latest guidelines for telecom operators have been chalked out in order to curb the risk of SIM switch frauds and cybercrimes associated with it.

