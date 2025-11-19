Top 10 smart air purifiers to save you from hazardous pollution levels
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 05:46 pm IST
Smart air purifiers that improve indoor air quality with real-time monitoring, strong filtration and app-based control for healthier everyday living.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4 Stage Filtration, Covers 388 sq.ft, High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - Air touch V2 View Details
₹8,397
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier,Kills Virus&Bacteria - Only Guaranteed Tripple Certified Uk Allergy,Ecarf (Cadr 390M3)&Aham (360Sqft) Upto 1065 Sqft,2 Year Warranty,Korean Brand (5300-2),Gray View Details
₹13,898
Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega Storm (AP-1220B)) View Details
₹27,999
SHARP dehumidifier with Air Purifier I Plasmacluster Tech fight against Mold, Fungus, VOCs I Absorb Moisture I Clothe Dryer I HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter I Area Covers 550 ft² I Drain 20L/day I DW-J20FM-W View Details
₹33,490
Sharp Air Purifier for Homes/Offices Dual Purification, Plasmacluster Technology,(True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter) Captures 99.97% of Impurities (White) FP-F40E-W White 7 Years Warranty View Details
₹9,990
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA View Details
₹19,999
Sharp AIOT Air Purifier FP-S42M-L with Patented PCI Technology, WiFi App Control, Voice Control, HEPA I Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs, 4 Stage Filtration, (330 Sqft.) View Details
₹14,499
KENT Alps+ Air Purifier | Highly Efficient Hepa Filter Technology | Real Time Monitoring And Display Of Pm 2.5 | Cleaner Air Every Time | Filter Change Indicator | Low Noise, White View Details
₹11,499
Havells Studio New Launch Air Purifier for Home,AQI Display,Remote Control,Covers 377sqft,H14 HEPA Filter,WiFi App&Voice Control,SpaceTech Purification, Removes 99.98%PM2.5, 6 stages-360deg filtration View Details
₹18,999
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 for bedroom | Covers upto 200 Sq. Ft. | True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification View Details
₹4,999
acerpure Professional Air Purifier for Home by Acer, Fights Pollution, Virus and Bacteria, 3-in-1 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Air Quality Sensor, AC530-20W, white, Standard View Details
₹9,999
acerpure Pro Air Purifier for Home, 4 in 1 HEPA filter with 4 layer protection, Smart Sensor, Negative Ion Generator eliminates pollutants, germs, bacteria and more, Safety Lock, 25dB Quiet, AP551-50W View Details
₹7,990
AGARO Royal Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom,True HEPA Filter H13, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Purification, CADR 300 m³/hr View Details
₹6,999
AGARO Pure-Wave Air Purifier, For Home, Bedroom, True HEPA Filter, Real Time Air Quality Indicators, Removes 99.9% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.3 Microns Particles, 7 Stage Purification View Details
₹9,799
Qubo Car Air Purifier Pro from Hero Group | 3-Layer Filtration | Negative Ion Technology | Pre-filter, HEPA13 & Activated Carbon Filter | Removes PM 2.5 & PM 10 | Black View Details
₹3,290
