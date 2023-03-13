Total War: Warhammer 3 to introduce more legendary heroes, expand Cathay, says creative assembly writer

Total War: Warhammer 3, the upcoming real-time strategy game from Creative Assembly, is set to include more Legendary Heroes and expand the game's representation of the fictional land of Cathay. In a recent interview, Creative Assembly principal writer and narrative designer Andy Hall revealed that there would be more "Warhammer celebrities" added to the game, as well as additional Legendary Heroes, who are bespoke characters from the setting's history.

Hall also hinted at potential DLC additions, suggesting that Cathay and Kislev's rosters could be expanded in the future. "Cathay, just like its Earth counterpart, is a massive space. It's a massive area and we've just touched the bit near the Great Bastion and a little bit on the west leading into the Mountains of Mourn. There is so much more of Cathay to look at if you're looking for new areas to expand," he said.

While Hall confirmed that there would be new DLC content, he declined to give specific details, saying that the team was "looking at the way we do things." He also confirmed that there were no plans to add new races in the far corners of the Warhammer World, such as Nippon.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available to play for free on Steam until March 13, and is part of a franchise sale with discounts of up to 75%. Fans of the game can also look forward to the addition of more Legendary Heroes and an expanded Cathay when the game is released.