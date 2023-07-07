Regulatory body seeks views on ‘selective banning’ of Facebook, WhatsApp during unrest, special situations

Regulator Trai on Friday floated a consultation paper to explore a framework for internet-based calls and messaging apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Apple's FaceTime etc. and selectively ban their services in special situations.

The regulator has set August 4 as the last date for comments on the paper and August 18 for counter comments.

The consultation paper on "Regulatory Mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services" follows a suggestion of a parliamentary panel to the Department of Telecom (DoT) to "explore option of banning selective services such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram etc. instead of banning the internet as a whole" in an emergency situation.

The panel has recommended the DoT to examine the recommendation of Trai and come out with a policy which will enable the selective banning of OTT services such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram during unrest and crisis as these apps are prone to be used by terrorists or anti-national elements in specified regions.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has sought views on "...need to put in place a regulatory framework for selective banning of OTT services under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 or any other law, in force?".

The regulator in the consultation paper has sought views on the requirement of a framework for OTTs encompassing lawful interception, privacy and security, customer verification, pesky calls and messages, technical challenges in banning specific service etc.

Trai in the past several consultation papers has set aside the demand for regulating internet-based calling and messaging apps.

