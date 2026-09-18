Travis Scott and PinkPantheress lead GTA 6’s star-studded soundtrack, with 34 new tracks to fuel the wait

It’s often believed that the longer you wait, the sweeter the reward. But for GTA 6 fans, this adage has been flipped on its head, and the wait has just got groovier. This is because Rockstar has announced a new music album set to feature in its most-awaited game. With 34 original tracks planned for GTA 6, the company has already revealed 6 new singles from prominent artists, including Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, and PinkPantheress. But Rockstar’s announcement has a lot more in store for gamers who happen to be vinyl collectors. Here’s everything you need to know about the singles potential GTA 6 players can dance to today, and what else Rockstar has planned for collectors.
GTA 6 gets a star-studded new music album, featuring Travis Scott, PinkPantheress, and more
Rockstar says it has collaborated with music artists worldwide to create 34 new soundtracks for its upcoming GTA 6 game. It emphasises that these songs are composed to capture the electric energy gamers will soon experience when exploring Vice City and Leonida in its most awaited game. Out of these 34 tracks, Rockstar has revealed 6 new singles crafted by prominent artists, including Travis Scott, Fred Again, PinkPantheress, and Metro Boomin.
- That’s it: Yung Lean, feat. Future and Metro Boomin’
- RHYNO: Travis Scott
- Sexy Magic: CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., Etienne de Crécy
- Last Thing You Need: Morgan Wallen
- Macacoa 2000: Rauw Alejandro
- Bright Lights, Big City: Keith Richards
Interested gamers can start grooving to these songs on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer. They can also pre-save the GTA 6 album on these apps.
GTA 6 fans can now own the soundtrack physically
Beyond releasing soundtracks on music apps, Rockstar has also set up a website where people can order all 34 tracks on physical media.{{/usCountry}}
Beyond releasing soundtracks on music apps, Rockstar has also set up a website where people can order all 34 tracks on physical media.{{/usCountry}}
To start, the album will come on limited-edition vinyl, featuring two transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid. This vinyl will also incorporate exclusive new artwork and packaging designs that mimic the GTA 6 style. Although this vinyl might entice you, it will cost you $124.98 or 11,982.15 rupees.
If you still want to rock a vinyl but don’t want to splurge, Rockstar will also release an affordable option priced at $49.98 or 4,791.71 rupees. It will feature only two transparent magenta discs with blue splatter.
The company added that it will also release the GTA 6 album on an audio CD. It will come in a jewel case with a booklet. Moreover, it is the cheapest of the bunch, priced at $19.98 or 1915 rupees.
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