Truecaller ‘revamps’ app for iPhone users. Details here

Truecaller has come up with a slew of updates for its iPhone app, saying in a blogpost that it has been ‘completely re-written from the ground up’.

“It will now be lighter (smaller size), more efficient (works faster, even on the vintage iPhone 6S) but most important of all, 10 times better spam, scam and business call identification compared to previous versions,” the Swedish caller-identification service said.

‘10 times better caller ID’

Now, iPhone users, too, will not have to disconnect a call from an anonymous number, or wait for the caller to disconnect, to go to Truecaller app to identify the person. The company has, in its own words, ‘developed and improved the most current, accurate, and complete Caller ID and spam detection for every geography by automatically updating spam information’.

This means that Truecaller will display the caller ID while your phone simultaneously rings.

Caller ID emojis

You will see an emoji below the Truecaller ID of a person. For example, a Truecaller-verified number will show up as a tick mark inside a green box.

Search without opening the app

If you missed the call, you also have the option to identify the caller without using the app. For this, go to your iPhone' call log, tap on the info button, and then ‘Share Contact’. This will identify the person, and their ID will be displayed each time they call you again in future.

