Twitter announces ‘Subscriptions’: All you need to know

Twitter's latest offering is called Subscriptions, under which it will pay users for their contributions on the platform. A user with a Subscriptions offering will earn the money with the help of their most engaged followers, said the Elon Musk-owned social network.

A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California.(REUTERS)

Here is all you need to know about Subscriptions:

(1.) Twitter describes Subscriptions as an option to ‘pay for and access bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with people you follow.’ To find a person with a Subscription offering, go to their profile and look for the ‘Subscribe’ button.

(2.) A user who has Subscriptions gets to decide the bonus content they share. These include exclusive tweets, notification of exclusive tweets (iOS and Android only), Subscribers-only Spaces, Subscriber badge, and Subscription tweets tab.

(3.) A creator gets to decide the monthly price a follower has to pay to get access to benefits under Subscriptions. For this, Twitter has made three price points available, of which one is to be chosen: $2.99, $4.99, $9.99.

(4.) After a follower has signed up to get access to Subscriptions benefits, the creator can earn up to 97% of the revenue earned by Twitter, from what was paid to it by that follower, after in-app purchase fees, up to $50,000 in lifetime earnings based on the company's Subscriptions Creator Terms.

(5.) There are two ways to subscribe to someone's exclusive content: from the creator's profile, and from a subscription link. An individual can subscribe to more than one person, and each subscription has to be paid for separately.

(6.) The feature is available for purchase globally on iOS and Android, and on the web only in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States.

