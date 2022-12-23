Twitter CEO for a day! Emmy-nominated writer jokingly says Musk fired her as...

From the day since Elon Musk has announced that he will abide by the Twitter poll asking him to step down from the platform’s top post, several people with interesting profiles have stacked their candidacies. However, to everyone’s bewilderment, a user on Thursday announced that she had been chosen to lead the platform.

Emmy-nominated comedy writer Bess Kalb declared she had been chosen as the social media behemoth's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"Can finally announce: I am humbled, honoured, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of Twitter," she said in a parody tweet. "Though we haven’t always seen eye to eye (Edgelord memes! Verification fiasco! The ‘sink’ joke being the full extent of his business plan!) I am thrilled Elon Musk took a chan,” she added.

In her subsequent Twitter trail, she mocked Musk for failing to manage the platform. “... spent $44 billion to ruin his reputation and legacy, Elon Musk has always been on the forefront,” she wrote, taking a dig at the multi-billionaire.

However, 24 hours after dropping the bombshell, she on Friday tweeted that Elon Musk has fired him for taking a nap. “Hey, gang. First of all, I want to thank you for supporting me during my time as CEO of Twitter. It was an incredible experience and I’ll never forget the friends and mentors I made in the past 24 hours. This morning I was fired by Elon Musk after taking a nap in one of,” her post read.

In another tweet, the writer of the best-selling book Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A true (as told to me) story, tagged Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey. She wrote, “I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge my predecessor’s predecessor." And she further added, "If he hadn’t spent the better part of a decade meditating about what really matters: Intermittent fasting.”

Her tweets are gaining a lot of traction. Twitter users wondered if this was true. A user wrote, “I can’t tell if this is a joke or not.”

The tweet attracted backlash from some netizens, while few also supported the satire. A user posted, “Took you all that time to write something that wasn’t even remotely funny.” Another rallied the criticism, “How many executive decision polls will you run each day? Will you change at least ten Twitter rules every week? Will you make a practise of comparing national leaders to Hitler? How many guns will you have on your bedside table? Will you tweet Billy Madison-esque philosophy gems?” (sic)

