Twitter testing 'Edit Tweet' button. Are you part of the test?

Social media giant Twitter is testing an edit button which will be soon available to users who pay $4.99 (around ₹397) per month for a subscription to Twitter Blue.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the microblogging site said the “Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published. Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.”

“For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet,” the statement added.

“If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay,” the social media giant tweeted on Wednesday.

Twitter said the edit feature is being tested with a smaller group of users to help incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues.

The Edit Tweet will roll out to Twitter Blue users in the coming weeks.

“Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited,” Twitter said on Thursday.

The news comes after years of debating the pros and cons of an edit button on Twitter. In January 2020, then Twitter chief executive office (CEO) Jack Dorsey said that an edit button was highly unlikely, but it was so widely requested that the social media giant never made a definitive call on whether it would launch something, news agency Bloomberg reported.

