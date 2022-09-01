Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Twitter testing 'Edit Tweet' button. Are you part of the test?

Twitter testing 'Edit Tweet' button. Are you part of the test?

technology
Published on Sep 01, 2022 07:04 PM IST

In a statement issued on Thursday, the microblogging site said the Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published.

Twitter said the edit feature is being tested with a smaller group of users to help incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues.(Reuters file photo)
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Social media giant Twitter is testing an edit button which will be soon available to users who pay $4.99 (around 397) per month for a subscription to Twitter Blue.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the microblogging site said the “Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published. Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.”

“For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet,” the statement added.

“If you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay,” the social media giant tweeted on Wednesday.

Twitter said the edit feature is being tested with a smaller group of users to help incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues.

The Edit Tweet will roll out to Twitter Blue users in the coming weeks.

“Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited,” Twitter said on Thursday.

The news comes after years of debating the pros and cons of an edit button on Twitter. In January 2020, then Twitter chief executive office (CEO) Jack Dorsey said that an edit button was highly unlikely, but it was so widely requested that the social media giant never made a definitive call on whether it would launch something, news agency Bloomberg reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Harshit Sabarwal

Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.

Topics
twitter inc.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP