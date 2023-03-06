Twitter to increase tweet character limit to 10,000

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk on Monday said that the social media giant is working on the task to expand the tweet character limit to 10,000. In a response to a user's query, Musk said, "We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon".

A Twitter user,@ThePrimeagen posted a query on the platform saying, "the dev community and I were wondering if you could add code blocks to tweets?", to which Musk replied that the company will soon extend the longform tweets' character limit.

However Musk did not clarify if the new feature would be available only to the Twitter Blue subscribers or will be open to non-paid users also.

The announcement came a month after the microblogging platform announced to increase the tweet character limit upto 4,000 characters for the Blue subscribers in the US. It was the second time in the company’s 16-year history that it had tweaked its character count. Twitter launched the first character-length expansion in 2017, when it doubled its 140-character limit to 280.

According to a Forbes report (article beyond paywall), Musk had strongly suggested that subscription revenue is the only way for Twitter to remain financially solvent in the long term. However, Twitter Blue only had about 1,80,000 subscribers as of mid-January, accounting for less than 0.2% of monthly active users.

Ever since the SpaceX CEO took charge of the microblogging site, he introduced several modifications like $8 paid subscription of Twitter blue badge, gold and silver ticks, reinstating banned or controversial accounts. He said that he saw a path to Twitter having more than one billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months.