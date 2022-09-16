Twitter's edit button to be rolled out for public testing on Sept 21: Report

Microblogging platform Twitter may be rolling out its edit button for public testing on September 21. The development was reported by Casey Newton, who is a writer at Platformer.

“Twitter is planning to begin the public test of editing tweets on Wednesday 9/21, per internal documents shared with me,” Newton tweeted early Friday.

Newton said that the edit button will not be available on Twitter Blue for now. The Twitter Blue feature is only available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Newton also pointed out that the edit button will only be rolled out for Twitter Blue subscribers in New Zealand.

A few weeks back, Twitter had said that it was testing the edit button which will be soon available to users who pay $4.99 (around ₹397) per month for a subscription to Twitter Blue.

“Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published. Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” the social media giant said in a statement on September 1.

“For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet,” it added.

Twitter also pointed out the edit feature was being tested with a smaller group of users to help incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues.

