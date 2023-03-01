Unleash the magic: Best graphics cards to play Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS

Are you looking for the perfect graphics card to play the much-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy game? Look no further! This list will highlight the top five graphics cards to take your gaming experience to the next level, providing you with stunning visuals and a smooth frame rate of 120 FPS.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ($963)

The RTX 3080 Ti is a powerful graphics card that can deliver high frame rates in modern games, including Hogwarts Legacy. To maintain a consistent 120 FPS, the resolution and graphical settings used, and the performance of the CPU and other components in the system play a crucial role.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 ($1705)

The RTX 3090 is a high-end graphics card that can significantly boost gaming performance. Pair it with a powerful CPU, a fast and high-resolution display, and sufficient power supply and cooling to support the high-end graphics card to get the most out of it.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT ($830)

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT features 80 compute units, a boost clock of up to 2250 MHz, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, making it a mighty GPU that can handle even the most demanding games at high resolution and frame rates.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ($963)

The RTX 3070 Ti is a high-performance graphics card that delivers smooth gameplay at high frame rates. Whether it's suitable to play Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS depends on the resolution of your monitor and the rest of your computer's hardware.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($570)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is another mid-range graphics card perfect for playing Hogwarts Legacy at 120 FPS. Achieving a stable 120 FPS at maximum graphics settings will depend on several factors, including your CPU, RAM, and monitor.

Now that you have an idea of the best graphics cards for Hogwarts Legacy, it's time to make a decision and take your gaming experience to the next level!

