Upgrading your budget watch? Top 7 smartwatches under 10,000 are actually worth the jump

If your current smartwatch does little more than count steps, display notifications and track basic workouts, it might be time for you to upgrade your smartwatch. The good news is that you do not need to spend a fortune to get a more capable feature-packed smartwatch. With a budget of under ₹10,000, you can explore smartwatches that offer sharper AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS and more detailed health tracking features.

Best smartwatches to buy in India under ₹10,000. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

That said, not every smartwatch with a long feature list deserves your money. Some compromise on accuracy, battery life or software experience, while others offer features that sound impressive on paper but add little value to everyday use. The trick is to identify the upgrades you will actually notice, whether that means tracking outdoor runs without carrying your phone, taking calls from your wrist or getting a clearer view of notifications in bright sunlight.

So, if you are planning to buy a new smartwatch, here's a list of top seven smartwatches under ₹10,000 that are worth considering if you are moving on from a basic budget model. What's more? Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is live right now during which time the company is offering a 60% off to the buyer. With this discount, a lot of mid-budget smartwatch model become more affordable.

So, here are the top seven smartwatches you should buy in India right now.

Top features of the best smartwatches under ₹ 10,000

SMARTWATCH DISPLAY BATTERY HEALTH TRACKING FEATURES Redmi Watch Move 1.85" AMOLED Up to 14 days 24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps and calories; female health tracking; 140+ sports modes with auto-detect CrossBeats Armour Pro AI 1.43" AMOLED Up to 30 days Blood pressure, 24-hour heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress; altimeter, barometer, compass, dual-band GPS; 150+ sports modes Fastrack Xtreme Adventure 1.43" AMOLED Up to 5 days 24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, VO₂ Max, sleep with advanced sleep insights; 100+ sports modes with Stamina Index; GPS GOBOULT Mustang Stallion 1.43" AMOLED Up to 7 days Listed only as “Health Monitoring”; no specific sensors named; 120+ sports modes Noise Pro 6 Max 1.96" AMOLED Up to 7 days Activity tracker plus an AI Companion that gives fitness and wellness suggestions; no specific health sensors named boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS 1.43" AMOLED Up to 15 days Auto-detects activities (walking, running, cycling, rowing, gym exercises like shoulder press and curls); 6-axis sensors, built-in GPS; heart rate and SpO₂ not named in the listing Noise Endeavour 2 1.46" AMOLED Up to 7 days Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps, activity history, breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking

Top 7 smartwatches to buy in India under ₹ 10,000

The Redmi Watch Move combines a vibrant display, everyday fitness tracking and long battery life in a lightweight design. Its 1.85-inch curved AMOLED screen offers a 390 × 450 resolution, 600 nits peak brightness and an Always-On Display for convenient viewing. Bluetooth calling, HyperOS and over 140 sports modes add to its everyday usefulness, while the 300mAh battery is rated for up to 14 days of typical use.

Specifications Display 1.85-inch curved AMOLED Battery 300mAh IP rating IP68 dust and water resistance Health tracking features Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps, calories, menstrual cycle tracking and guided breathing Special features Bluetooth calling, HyperOS, 140+ sports modes, rotating crown, customizable watch faces, Hindi language support Reasons to Buy Long battery life Sharp display Good connectivity Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch to be of good quality and value for money, with positive feedback about its battery life. They appreciate its appearance, display quality, and seamless phone connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery life, display and connectivity.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The CrossBeats Armour Pro AI smartwatch combines a rugged, military-inspired design with a bright AMOLED display and extensive fitness features. Its 1.43-inch screen offers 466 × 466 resolution, up to 1,200 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It features dual-band GPS, Bluetooth calling, over 150 sports modes and health monitoring. This smartwatch offers a battery life of up to 30 days reduces charging interruptions.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Battery 410mAh IP rating IP69 dust and water resistance Health tracking features Heart rate, SpO₂, blood pressure estimates, sleep, stress and menstrual cycle tracking Special features Dual-band GPS, Bluetooth calling, 150+ sports modes, AI-assisted activity recognition, compass, barometer, altimeter and Gorilla Glass protection Reasons to Buy Long battery life Sharp display Good connectivity Reasons to Avoid Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch offers good value for money and appreciate its premium appearance, with one noting it looks more expensive than its actual price. The device features 150+ sports modes, impressive battery life lasting 3-5 days, and excellent build quality that withstands extended usage.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery life, display and connectivity.

The Fastrack Xtreme Adventure smartwatch combines rugged styling with a vibrant AMOLED display and practical fitness features. Its 1.43-inch curved screen delivers sharp visuals, while built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and multiple sports modes make it useful for workouts and everyday activities. Health monitoring includes heart rate, SpO₂, sleep tracking and VO₂ Max. With a sporty strap, outdoor sensors and a battery designed for everyday use, it suits buyers seeking a feature-rich smartwatch that balances display quality, fitness tracking and convenience.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Battery 400mAh IP rating 1 ATM Health tracking features Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep monitoring, VO₂ Max and activity tracking Special features Built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, altimeter, barometer, compass, Stamina Index Reasons to Buy Good design Long battery life Vibrant display Reasons to Avoid Limited water resistance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have mixed opinions about the smartwatch's quality, with some finding it high quality. They also like its battery life and vibrant display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery life and display.

The GOBOULT Mustang Stallion smartwatch combines automotive-inspired style with a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display that offers 466 × 466 resolution, 700 nits brightness and an Always-On Display. It gets Bluetooth calling, more than 120 sports modes and health monitoring support daily activity tracking. It is backed by a 300mAh battery that can last for up to seven days of use, which makes this smartwatch an appealing choice for buyers seeking distinctive design.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Battery 300mAh IP rating IP67 Health tracking features Heart rate, SpO₂, blood pressure monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, calorie counter, menstrual cycle tracking Special features Bluetooth 5.3 calling, 120+ sports modes, 200+ watch faces, voice assistant support, remote camera Reasons to Buy Good design Vibrant display Reliable battery backup Reasons to Avoid Companion app could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be a perfect daily device with a premium sports car vibe design, excellent fitness and health tracking features, and a bright display. Battery life has also been appreciated.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, design and battery life.

The Noise Pro 6 Max combines a stainless-steel finish with a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display and an EN2 processor for everyday smartwatch performance. Its 410 × 502 resolution screen, built-in GPS and 5ATM water resistance make it suitable for daily wear and outdoor workouts. AI-powered watch faces and a wellness companion add personalisation, while Bluetooth calling keeps you connected. With up to seven days of advertised battery life, it balances display quality, fitness features and convenience for everyday users.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED Battery 7 days of battery life IP rating 5 ATM Health tracking features Heart rate, steps, calories burned, distance, activity tracking and AI-assisted wellness insights Special features EN2 processor, AI-powered dynamic watch faces, AI wellness companion, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, stainless-steel finish, Nebula UI 2.0 Reasons to Buy Stylish design Easy to use Good display Reasons to Avoid Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be of good quality and value for money, appreciating its premium look and feel. They also like its display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display and design.

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS combines a premium-looking design with fitness tracking and everyday smartwatch features. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection, delivering vibrant visuals on its round dial. It is powered by an Advanced X2 chipset that offers built-in GPS for outdoor workouts, Bluetooth calling and AI-based automatic gym mode detection. The watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and daily activity, while its 300mAh battery is rated for extended use between charges.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Battery 300mAh IP rating 3 ATM Health tracking features Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, HRV, VO₂ max, steps and calories Special features Built-in GPS, Advanced X2 chipset, six-axis motion sensors, AI auto gym workout detection, Bluetooth calling and swimming tracking Reasons to Buy Sharp display Good mix of features Good design Reasons to Avoid Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch's display bright, clear, and sharp, with accurate GPS and fitness tracking, and appreciate its premium design and features, particularly the AI-based auto gym function. The watch is versatile for everyday fitness and wear, with one customer noting it automatically recognizes over 20 types of strength training exercises.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its display, features and design.

The NoiseFit Endeavour features a rugged, round metal case and a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 466 × 466 resolution and Always-On Display support. It offers Bluetooth calling, SOS functionality and over 100 sports modes. Health tools include heart-rate, SpO₂, sleep and stress monitoring, while IP68-rated protection adds resistance to dust and water. Its battery offers up to seven days of typical use, balancing everyday connectivity with fitness tracking.

Specifications Display 1.46-inch AMOLED Battery Up to 7 IP rating IP68 Health tracking features Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep, stress, steps, activity history, breathing exercises and menstrual cycle tracking Special features Bluetooth calling, SOS feature, 100+ sports modes, cloud-based watch faces, scheduled Do Not Disturb, Bluetooth 5.3 Reasons to Buy Good battery life Good mix of features Good design Reasons to Avoid Average quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smartwatch's premium appearance and consider it the best rugged watch at its price point. The features are well-liked, with one customer highlighting its sports capabilities, and customers report good Bluetooth connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its battery, features and design.

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FAQs for buying a smartwatch under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10000 in India Is an AMOLED display worth buying in a smartwatch under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000? Yes, an AMOLED display is worth considering if you want vibrant colours, deep blacks and clear text.

Is built-in GPS important when buying a smartwatch under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000? Built-in GPS is important for runners, cyclists and outdoor fitness enthusiasts who want to record routes, distance and pace without carrying a phone. Watches with connected GPS use the smartphone's location services instead.

Are smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 good for health monitoring? Many models offer heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO₂) estimates, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and activity reminders.

Can I use a smartwatch under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 with an iPhone and an Android phone? Many smartwatches work with both Android and iOS, but compatibility varies by brand and model.

Are smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 waterproof? Check the exact IP or ATM rating and the manufacturer's guidance before exposing a watch to water. Water resistance does not mean every model is suitable for swimming, hot showers or high-pressure water.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.