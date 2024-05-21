US antitrust lawsuit should be dismissed: Apple

Apple said Tuesday it plans to ask a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and 15 states in March that alleged the iPhone maker monopolized the smartphone market, hurt smaller rivals and drove up prices. Apple (Representative Photo)

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals, Apple said "far from being a monopolist, Apple faces fierce competition from well-established rivals, and the complaint fails to allege that Apple has the ability to charge supra-competitive prices or restrict output in the alleged smartphone markets."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Apple said the complaint should be dismissed on a number of grounds.