Valentine's Day offer: Reliance Jio recharge plans include these offers | Check

As part of its Valentine's Day promotion, Reliance Jio is providing deals to its customers bundling ₹349, ₹899, and ₹2999 plans with different offers. The promotion kicked off on February 10 and the final date is yet to be revealed.

What does Valentine's Day offer from Jio include?

Jio is offering free vouchers of 12 GB of 4G data in the packages. In addition, by enrolling in these plans, you will receive a ₹750 discount on flight reservations. To qualify for this discount, you must purchase tickets through lxigo that cost at least Rs. 4500. (ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2023 home decor tips: Here's how to transform your house on V-Day)

Furthermore, customers who spend a minimum of Rs. 799 on Ferns & Petals will receive Rs. 150 off. Also, if you join any of these programmes, you will receive a ₹105 discount on any McDonald's burger that costs ₹199 or more.

Features of Jio's ₹349 plan

This Jio plan is valid for 30 days. This plan includes 75GB of internet data in total, which is 2.5GB per day. In addition, the package includes unlimited calling and 100 free SMS. The company is also including free access to Jio apps in this package.

Features of Jio's ₹899 plan

This plan from Jio has a validity of 90 days. For this plan, the provider offers 225 GB of data at 2.5G per day, for internet use. Along with unlimited calling, the package includes 10 free SMS per day. This package also includes free access to Jio applications.

Features of Jio's ₹2999 plan

This package includes an additional 23 days of validity in addition to 365 days of validity. Based on the plan's daily 2.5 GB of internet usage, a total of 912.5 GB of data will be available. The company, like other plans, provides daily unlimited calling and 100 free SMS. When you sign up for the plan, you will also receive a free Jio application subscription.

