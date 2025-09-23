Vivo X300 and X300 Pro to bring Zeiss teleconverter with 800mm zoom

Vivo has announced that its upcoming Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones will support the Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter, an accessory first introduced with the Vivo X200 Ultra. The company aims to enhance long-range photography by giving users extended zoom options without relying solely on digital magnification. The teleconverter comes in a silver finish and can be attached to both new models, making advanced photography accessible across the lineup. Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones to launch with Zeiss teleconverter for long-range photography support.

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro: Expanded Zoom and Photography Modes

The Zeiss teleconverter works with Vivo’s 200MP telephoto lens, which forms the foundation for the X300 series’ long-range imaging capabilities. It supports multiple shooting modes, including portraits, landscapes, and casual snapshots, allowing users to explore different photography styles. Vivo has shared sample images showing the teleconverter’s reach at 200mm, 400mm, and 800mm, demonstrating its capacity to capture distant subjects with detail.

Stabilisation is a key focus for the new devices, as extended zoom often amplifies motion blur. Vivo reports that the Pro model achieves a 5.5 CIPA rating, while the standard X300 reaches 4.5. These ratings suggest improved stability for handheld shots, even when the teleconverter is attached. The design of the X300 series integrates stabilisation directly with the camera system, unlike some periscope-style lenses, where external attachments can reduce effectiveness.

Teleconverter Available for All Models

Vivo has made the Zeiss teleconverter available for both the standard and Pro models, rather than restricting it to the higher-end version. The accessory comes in two colour options to match the phones’ finishes and includes modes tailored for snapshots and portraits, making it versatile for various photography needs.

The Vivo X300 and X300 Pro are scheduled to launch on October 13, when Vivo is expected to share pricing and availability details. The inclusion of the Zeiss teleconverter and emphasis on stabilisation underline the company’s commitment to long-range photography, keeping it at the centre of the new flagship series’ appeal.