Want bigger bass for less? These 6 speakers on Flipkart come with discounts of up to 81%

A better speaker can change how you watch films, listen to music or host friends at home. But the right choice depends on what you want to improve: a home theatre system adds dedicated rear speakers for surround sound, a soundbar can make TV dialogue and movie audio more engaging, while a portable Bluetooth speaker is easier to carry between rooms or take outdoors. Here in this story, we've covered options across these categories, from the boAt Stone Arc at Rs. 1,649 to the Sony HT-S20R home theatre system at Rs. 13,989. The listed discounts range from 42% to 81%, here are six options to compare, along with the features that matter before you place an order.

Speaker deals on Flipkart: price and discount comparison

Looking for a speaker deal on Flipkart? Compare six options from Sony, boAt, Samsung, LG, Blaupunkt and Zebronics.

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



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Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Speaker Listed price Advertised discount Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch home theatre Rs. 13,989 42% boAt Stone Arc portable speaker Rs. 1,649 76% Samsung 300W 2.1ch soundbar Rs. 11,490 42% LG XBOOM Bounce Rs. 7,999 60% Blaupunkt SBW New York 550 Rs. 7,499 75% Zebronics Juke Bar 9525 Rs. 7,499 81%

If your TV's built-in speakers are leaving action scenes and film soundtracks feeling flat, the Sony HT-S20R offers a more complete setup. It combines a soundbar, a wired subwoofer and two rear speakers to deliver 5.1-channel surround sound, with 400W total output and Dolby Digital support. Bluetooth and USB playback also let you use it for music, although setting up the rear speakers requires some cable planning.

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Specifications - Total power output 400W - Channels 5.1ch - Audio Dolby Digital - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, USB, HDMI ARC, optical and analogue input - Configuration Soundbar, wired subwoofer and two rear speakers Reasons to Buy - Dedicated rear speakers provide a more immersive movie experience than a soundbar alone. - A separate subwoofer adds low-frequency impact to action scenes and music. - HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth offer different ways to connect compatible devices. Reasons to Avoid - The wired rear speakers and subwoofer need careful placement and cable management. - It is a multi-component setup, so it takes more space than a single soundbar. - The system does not have wireless rear speakers, which limits placement flexibility.

Why we picked it

The Sony is worth considering if your priority is surround sound for films and television rather than a portable speaker. Its dedicated rear speakers and subwoofer give it a different role from the smaller Bluetooth options in this list.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The boAt Stone Arc is the most affordable option in this selection, with a Flipkart price of Rs. 1,649. It uses two 58mm drivers and offers 20W audio output, RGB lighting and up to 12 hours of playback at 60% volume. Bluetooth, AUX and TF card support provide several ways to play music, while its IPX5 rating makes it suitable for use around splashes.

Specifications - Audio output 20W - Drivers 58mm x 2 - Battery life Up to 12 hours at 60% volume - Bluetooth Version 5.4 - Water resistance IPX5 - Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX and TF card Reasons to Buy - Its compact portable format is convenient for personal listening and small gatherings. - RGB lighting adds a visual touch for casual parties. - AUX and TF card support offer alternatives to Bluetooth streaming. Reasons to Avoid - Its 20W output is better suited to smaller spaces than large gatherings. - It cannot replace a multi-speaker home theatre system for surround sound. - IPX5 protects against water jets, but it is not a waterproof rating for submersion.

Why we picked it

The Stone Arc is a pretty decent choice for buyers who want an inexpensive, portable speaker rather than a full TV audio setup. Its RGB lighting, TWS pairing and multiple playback options add flexibility at a lower listed price.

A separate soundbar and subwoofer can be a useful middle ground between a TV's built-in audio and a full surround sound system. This variant comes with 300W output and a 2.1-channel configuration, with Bluetooth connectivity and Dolby Audio mentioned in the product title. Those features make it worth comparing for everyday television viewing and music playback.

Specifications - Total power 300W - Channels 2.1ch - Audio Dolby Audio - Connectivity Bluetooth - Exact model number and subwoofer type Verify on the Flipkart listing Reasons to Buy - A 2.1-channel system adds a dedicated bass channel compared with a basic stereo soundbar. - A soundbar is easier to position beneath a television than a multi-speaker surround system. - Bluetooth makes it useful for playing music from compatible devices. Reasons to Avoid - A 2.1-channel setup does not provide the same physical rear-speaker arrangement as a 5.1-channel system.

Why we picked it

This Samsung option is worth checking if you want a TV-focused audio upgrade without placing rear speakers around the room. Confirm the exact model and connection options first, particularly if HDMI ARC is important for your television.

The LG XBOOM Bounce is built for people who want to take their music beyond the living room. It combines a 40W output configuration with dual dome tweeters, passive radiators and AI Sound features. The IP67 rating provides protection against dust and immersion in fresh water up to 1 metre for 30 minutes under specified test conditions. LG also claims up to 30 hours of playback under its stated test conditions, although real-world runtime varies.

Specifications - Output power 30W + 5W x 2 - Channels 2.1ch stereo - Battery life Up to 30 hours under specified conditions - Bluetooth Version 5.4 - Water and dust resistance IP67 - Features Dual dome tweeters, dual passive radiators and AI Sound Reasons to Buy - IP67 protection makes it more suitable for outdoor use than speakers without a dust and water resistance rating. - Its carrying strap and portable design help when moving between rooms or taking it on trips. - Up to 30 hours of claimed playback can reduce the need for frequent charging. Reasons to Avoid - It is a portable stereo speaker, not a substitute for a dedicated home theatre system. - The maximum advertised battery life is based on specific volume and lighting conditions. - Its portable format may not deliver the same room-filling output as a larger mains-powered soundbar system.

Why we picked it

The XBOOM Bounce stands out for combining IP67 protection with long claimed battery life and portable construction. It is worth considering for listeners who want music for travel, outdoor gatherings and everyday use without being tied to a power socket.

The Blaupunkt SBW New York 550 is designed for buyers who want a surround sound arrangement without moving into a higher price bracket. Its 5.1-channel configuration includes a soundbar, subwoofer and dedicated satellite speakers, with 350W RMS output. HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth support give it flexibility for a television, music playback and compatible devices. It needs space for the separate components, so measure your setup before buying.

Specifications - Output power 350W RMS - Channels 5.1ch - Subwoofer 6.5-inch driver - Bluetooth Version 5.0 - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX and line-in Reasons to Buy - Dedicated satellite speakers can create a more immersive sound field than a soundbar alone. - HDMI ARC simplifies connection to compatible televisions. - Multiple inputs support TV audio, wired playback and Bluetooth streaming. Reasons to Avoid - Separate satellite speakers and a subwoofer require more room and cable management. - Bluetooth 5.0 is an older version than the Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.4 versions listed on some competing products here. - The setup is less portable than a single Bluetooth speaker.

Why we picked it

The New York 550 is worth considering if you want a dedicated 5.1-channel setup for films and television without paying for a premium home theatre system. Its mix of satellite speakers and wired inputs suits a fixed living-room installation.

The Zebronics Juke Bar 9525 offers a high-output home entertainment setup at a listed Flipkart price of Rs. 7,499. Its official specifications state 525W RMS output, Dolby Audio and 5.1-channel surround sound, with a dedicated subwoofer and two rear satellite speakers. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, optical, USB and AUX connections. The separate components mean this is better suited to a permanent TV setup than a compact room or travel bag.

Specifications - Total output 525W RMS - Channels 5.1ch - Audio Dolby Audio - Bluetooth Version 5.3 - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB and AUX - Configuration Soundbar, subwoofer and two rear satellites Reasons to Buy - The 5.1-channel arrangement includes rear satellites for a more enveloping TV and movie experience. - HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth support different connection needs. - A dedicated subwoofer gives bass a separate component rather than relying on the soundbar alone. Reasons to Avoid - The soundbar, subwoofer and rear satellites require more space than a single-unit speaker. - The wired multi-component layout needs planning to keep cables tidy. - The listed USB support is limited to MP3 playback and a maximum supported memory size of 32GB.

Why we picked it

The Juke Bar 9525 stands out on paper for its 525W RMS rating, Dolby Audio and 5.1-channel layout. It is worth considering if you want a feature-rich TV sound setup with multiple wired connection options at the current price.

Factors to consider when buying a speaker

Room size and sound setup: A portable Bluetooth speaker suits personal listening and small gatherings. For a television or larger living room, compare soundbars and 5.1-channel systems with dedicated subwoofers or rear speakers.

Power output and bass: Wattage can help you compare systems, but it does not tell the whole story about sound quality. Consider the speaker configuration, room size and whether you want bass-heavy music or clearer dialogue.

Connectivity: HDMI ARC is useful for connecting a soundbar to a compatible television. Optical and AUX inputs provide alternatives, while Bluetooth is handy for wireless music playback. Check the exact ports before ordering.

Portability and protection: If you plan to carry the speaker outdoors, check its weight, battery life and water resistance. A mains-powered home theatre system is better suited to a fixed installation.

Top 3 features of speakers on Flipkart

Speaker Sound setup Standout feature Connectivity or portability Sony HT-S20R 400W, 5.1ch Dolby Digital HDMI ARC, wired rear speakers boAt Stone Arc 20W, dual 58mm drivers RGB LEDs, TWS Portable, IPX5 Samsung 300W soundbar 300W, 2.1ch Dolby Audio Bluetooth LG XBOOM Bounce 40W, 2.1ch stereo Up to 30 hours IP67, portable Blaupunkt SBW New York 550 350W RMS, 5.1ch Satellite speakers HDMI ARC, optical Zebronics Juke Bar 9525 525W RMS, 5.1ch Dolby Audio HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.3

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FAQs Should I buy a soundbar or a home theatre system? A soundbar is generally simpler to install and takes up less space. A home theatre system with rear speakers can provide a more immersive surround sound arrangement, but requires more space and cable management.

Is a 2.1-channel speaker enough for watching films? A 2.1-channel setup combines left and right audio with a dedicated bass channel. It can improve the experience over built-in TV speakers, though it does not provide the same physical rear-speaker layout as a 5.1-channel system.

What is the benefit of HDMI ARC on a soundbar? HDMI ARC sends audio from a compatible television to the soundbar through a single HDMI connection. It can simplify setup and allow compatible devices to control volume through the TV remote.

Are portable Bluetooth speakers suitable for outdoor use? Some are, but check the IP rating, battery life and portability. IPX5 offers protection against water jets, while IP67-rated devices are tested for dust protection and limited water immersion under specified conditions.

Does a higher wattage mean better sound quality? Not necessarily. Wattage describes power output, but sound quality also depends on speaker design, tuning, room acoustics and the content being played. Compare the full configuration rather than choosing by wattage alone.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.