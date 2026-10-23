Laptops under ₹50,000: 10 options for students, working professionals and everyday computing needs
Explore laptops with reliable processors, SSD storage and clear displays to suit online classes, office tasks and browsing without stretching your budget.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Micro-Edge, 15.6"/39.6cm, Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0499AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera LaptopView Details
₹47,960
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U Laptop 8GB DDR5 Ram, 512 GB SSD PCIe, Windows 11 Lifetime Validity,15.6" FHD Screen, AMD Radeon 610M, Silver, 1 Year Brand WarrantyView Details
₹44,990
Lenovo 15 (2026) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Copilot Key/Luna Grey/1.6 kg/MS Office 2024View Details
₹48,990
Lenovo V15 G4 (2024), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Arctic Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office 2021View Details
₹48,880
Acer Aspire 3,Intel Core i3-1315U, 16GB DDR4 RAM/512GB SSD, 39.62 cm /15.6" FHD IPS Display, Win 11Home, Silver, 1.7 Kg, A325-53, BL Keyboard, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
₹49,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Choosing a laptop under ₹50,000 becomes easier when you know which features matter most for your daily needs. From office work and online classes to browsing, video calls and entertainment, this price range offers several options for students, working professionals and home users. Look for a reliable processor, at least 8GB RAM and SSD storage for smooth everyday performance.
A Full HD display, built-in webcam and Wi-Fi connectivity can also make work and study sessions more convenient. Some models offer 16GB RAM, larger storage capacities or lightweight designs for multitasking and travel. Before making a decision, compare specifications, battery life, software support and warranty coverage to find a laptop that suits your requirements and budget.
1. HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Micro-Edge, 15.6"/39.6cm, Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0499AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop
The HP 15 laptop is designed for everyday computing, including office tasks, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a comfortable viewing area for documents and entertainment. The combination of 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage supports routine multitasking and file access. Its lightweight design makes it suitable for home, office and study use. Windows 11 and bundled productivity software add convenience for everyday tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Full HD display
Fast SSD storage
Reason to avoid
Limited multitasking headroom
Not for gaming
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers of a related HP 15 model appreciate its everyday performance, quick boot times and value for money.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for everyday productivity, Full HD viewing, SSD storage and bundled Microsoft Office 2024 software.
2. Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U Laptop 8GB DDR5 Ram, 512 GB SSD PCIe, Windows 11 Lifetime Validity,15.6" FHD Screen, AMD Radeon 610M, Silver, 1 Year Brand Warranty
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Lenovo V15 G4 is designed for everyday computing, including office tasks, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a clear viewing area for documents and entertainment. The 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD combination supports routine multitasking and quick file access. Its silver finish gives it a professional appearance, while Windows 11 supports everyday productivity. This laptop is suitable for students, home users and professionals who need a device for regular computing tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast SSD storage
Full HD display
Reason to avoid
Entry-level processor
Basic integrated graphics
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Online review aggregators indicate generally positive ratings, with buyers appreciating storage capacity and everyday usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for everyday computing, a spacious Full HD display, 512GB SSD storage and Windows 11.
3. Lenovo 15 (2026) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Copilot Key/Luna Grey/1.6 kg/MS Office 2024
The Lenovo 15 laptop is designed for everyday productivity, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a clear viewing experience for documents and entertainment. The combination of 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage supports routine multitasking and file access. Windows 11 Pro provides useful productivity features, while Microsoft Office 2024 supports document creation. Its lightweight design makes it suitable for home, office and study use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
13th Gen Intel processor
Microsoft Office 2024 included
Reason to avoid
Integrated graphics only
8GB RAM for multitasking
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Verified buyer feedback for this exact configuration could not be confirmed; check current Amazon reviews before purchasing.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for everyday productivity, Windows 11 Pro, SSD storage and a dedicated Copilot key.
4. Lenovo V15 G4 (2024), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad Core - (8GB/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Arctic Grey/1.57 kg/MS Office 2021
The Lenovo V15 G4 is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a clear viewing area for documents and entertainment. The combination of 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage supports routine multitasking and file access. Its lightweight design makes it convenient for work and study. Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021 support everyday productivity needs at home or in the office.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast SSD storage
Lightweight laptop design
Reason to avoid
Basic integrated graphics
Limited multitasking headroom
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for buyer feedback on performance, build quality, battery life and everyday usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for everyday productivity, Full HD viewing, 512GB SSD storage and bundled Microsoft Office 2021.
5. Acer Aspire 3,Intel Core i3-1315U, 16GB DDR4 RAM/512GB SSD, 39.62 cm /15.6" FHD IPS Display, Win 11Home, Silver, 1.7 Kg, A325-53, BL Keyboard, Thin & Light Laptop
The Acer Aspire 3 is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, browsing and entertainment. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers a clear viewing experience for documents and videos. The combination of 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage supports multitasking and quick file access. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, this laptop suits students and professionals seeking a practical device for everyday productivity at home, college or work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
16GB RAM capacity
Full HD IPS display
Reason to avoid
Integrated graphics only
Average portability at 1.7kg
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, display quality, keyboard comfort and everyday usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for 16GB RAM, SSD storage, a Full HD IPS display and everyday productivity.
6. HP Professional 15 (2026), Intel (i3 14th Gen) Core 3 100U - (8 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) - Thin & Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD/Silver/1.5kg
The HP Professional 15 is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a clear viewing area for documents and entertainment. The Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD support routine productivity tasks and multitasking. Its lightweight 1.5kg design makes it convenient to carry between home and office, while integrated graphics handle everyday visual tasks.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight portable design
Fast SSD storage
Reason to avoid
Integrated graphics only
Limited 8GB RAM
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for buyer feedback on performance, build quality, battery life and everyday usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for everyday productivity, a lightweight build, Full HD viewing and 512GB SSD storage.
7. Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 5-40,Office 2024 + M365 Basic, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 512GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm WXGA Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop
The Acer Aspire One is designed for everyday computing, including office tasks, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 14-inch WXGA display offers a compact viewing area for documents and entertainment. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD support routine productivity and file access. Weighing 1.48kg, its lightweight design suits users who travel regularly. Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office 2024 and M365 Basic add convenience for everyday work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight portable design
512GB SSD storage
Reason to avoid
HD display resolution
Limited 8GB RAM
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for buyer feedback on performance, portability, battery life and everyday usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for portability, SSD storage, Ryzen processing and bundled Microsoft Office 2024 software.
8. Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 5-40, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm WXGA Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop
The Acer Aspire One is designed for everyday computing, including office tasks, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 14-inch WXGA display provides a compact viewing area for documents and entertainment. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM support routine productivity and multitasking. Its 256GB SSD offers storage for essential files and applications. Weighing 1.48kg, this lightweight laptop is suitable for students and professionals who need portability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight portable design
LPDDR5 memory technology
Reason to avoid
Limited 256GB storage
HD display resolution
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, portability, battery life and everyday usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for portability, Ryzen processing, LPDDR5 memory and SSD storage for everyday computing.
9. Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron), R5-7520U Processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6"/39.62 cm Display, Windows 11 Home, Carbon Black, 1.63kg, Standard Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop
The Dell 15 laptop is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides a clear viewing area for documents and entertainment. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD support routine productivity and multitasking. Weighing 1.63kg, its portable design suits home and office use. Windows 11 Home and included McAfee protection add convenience for everyday computing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Full HD display
Fast SSD storage
Reason to avoid
Limited 8GB RAM
Integrated graphics for basic tasks
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, display quality, battery life and everyday usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for Ryzen 5 processing, Full HD viewing, 512GB SSD storage and included McAfee protection.
10. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2026),AMD Ryzen 3 30,AMD Radeon iGPU,8GB RAM,256GB SSD,FHD,14"(35.5 cm),Windows 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.38 kg,E1404FA-EB1762WS,Thin & Light Laptop
The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is designed for everyday computing, including office work, online classes, web browsing and video calls. Its 14-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals in a compact format. The AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD support routine productivity and file access. Weighing 1.38kg, its lightweight design suits users who travel frequently. Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office 2024 and M365 Basic support everyday work and study needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight portable design
Full HD display
Reason to avoid
Limited 256GB storage
Entry-level Ryzen 3 processor
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on portability, performance, battery life and everyday usability.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for portability, Full HD viewing, SSD storage and bundled Microsoft Office 2024 software.
Which laptop is best under ₹50,000?
The best laptop depends on your needs. Look for a recent Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3/5 processor, at least 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.
Is 8GB RAM enough for a laptop under ₹50,000?
Yes, 8GB RAM is sufficient for browsing, online classes, office applications and everyday tasks. For heavier multitasking, consider 16GB RAM.
What features should I look for in a laptop under ₹50,000?
Prioritise a Full HD display, SSD storage, reliable processor, good battery life and a comfortable keyboard. Also check the laptop's weight, connectivity and warranty coverage.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best laptop under ₹50000
Processor: Choose a recent Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3/5 processor for everyday productivity, browsing and office work.
RAM: Opt for at least 8GB RAM. Consider 16GB for smoother multitasking and demanding applications.
Storage: A 512GB SSD offers faster boot times and sufficient space for documents, applications and media files.
Display: Look for a 14-inch or 15.6-inch Full HD display for clear visuals during work and entertainment.
Battery life: Check battery performance to minimise frequent charging during classes, meetings or travel.
Portability: Consider weight, keyboard comfort, connectivity, warranty and bundled software before making your final decision.
3 best features of laptop under ₹50000
|Product
|Storage Type
|Memory Capacity
|Graphics Type
|HP 15 Ryzen 3 7320U
|512GB SSD
|8GB LPDDR4
|AMD Radeon
|Lenovo V15 G4 Athlon Silver 7120U
|512GB PCIe SSD
|8GB DDR5
|AMD Radeon 610M
|Intel Core i3-1315U laptop
|512GB SSD
|8GB DDR5
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Lenovo V15 G4 Ryzen 3 7320U
|512GB SSD
|8GB RAM
|AMD Radeon
|Acer Aspire 3 i3-1315U
|512GB SSD
|16GB DDR4
|Intel integrated graphics
|HP Professional 15 Core 3 100U
|512GB SSD
|8GB DDR5
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Acer Aspire One Ryzen 5-40 (512GB)
|512GB SSD
|8GB LPDDR5
|Integrated graphics
|Acer Aspire One Ryzen 5-40 (256GB)
|256GB SSD
|8GB LPDDR5
|Integrated graphics
|Dell 15 Ryzen 5 7520U
|512GB SSD
|8GB LPDDR5
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Ryzen 3
|256GB SSD
|8GB RAM
|AMD Radeon iGPU
Similar articles for you
10 Windows laptops that could challenge your idea of what an everyday laptop should offer
10 best thin-and-light laptops under ₹60,000 for everyday productivity, with lightweight designs and useful features
Tired of carrying a charger everywhere? These 5 laptops offer different options for work on the move
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.