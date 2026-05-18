Want richer sound for Netflix and gaming? Consider these smart TVs with powerful audio output
No need to buy a soundbar for your TV, cinematic audio, clearer vocals and deeper bass are now available directly from these modern smart TVs.
Our Picks
Best overall
Value for money
High audio output
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 55NU870BPLAView Details
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less, FHD Smart QLED Google TV 50S5KView Details
Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55GLOQLED25View Details
₹32,499
Lumio Vision 7 2026 109cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW1-ADSJView Details
₹29,999
Value for moneyLumio Vision 9 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC1-ADSGView Details
₹54,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
An easy solution for improving tinny sound quality on a smart TV is to buy an external monitor but what if you are already extending your budget on that smart TV? In that case I would recommend you go for a smart TV that can offer you a superior sound quality with Dolby Atmos support. This collection of smart TVs comes with large drivers offering higher output and features Dolby Atmos support all without pairing them with a soundbar or external audio.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
BEST OVERALL
1. LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 55NU870BPLA
The LG 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV focuses heavily on delivering immersive audio alongside sharp 4K visuals. Its AI-powered sound enhancement improves dialogue clarity and creates a wider virtual surround effect, making films and concerts more engaging without external speakers. The TV also features HDR support, webOS smart functionality, and smooth app navigation for streaming platforms. Combined with LG’s refined picture processing and slim modern design, it provides a balanced home entertainment experience for everyday viewing and cinematic content.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong built-in sound clarity
Smooth and user-friendly smart interface
Reason to avoid
Bass output could be deeper
Premium pricing compared to budget brands
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the clear speaker output and immersive audio performance. Many also praise the sharp picture quality and smooth webOS experience.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for balanced 4K visuals and powerful built-in sound suitable for movies and streaming.
2. TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less, FHD Smart QLED Google TV 50S5K
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The TCL 50S5K Smart TV combines Dolby Audio support with a bezel-less design to create a more immersive entertainment setup. Its built-in speakers produce louder and clearer dialogue than many entry-level televisions, making it suitable for everyday movie watching and sports streaming. The 4K panel delivers crisp visuals with decent contrast and colour reproduction, while the Google TV platform provides seamless access to streaming apps and voice control. Its slim metallic finish also adds a premium appearance to smaller living rooms.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good audio tuning for the price
Attractive bezel-less design
Reason to avoid
Moderate brightness levels
Bass performance is limited
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the loud speaker output and clean design. Several users also mention smooth app performance and vibrant 4K visuals.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for strong everyday sound performance and smart Google TV functionality at a competitive price.
3. Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55GLOQLED25
The GloQLED 55-inch Google TV emphasises both vibrant QLED visuals and enhanced speaker performance for immersive home entertainment. Its sound system delivers clearer vocals and better loudness than standard televisions in this segment, helping improve movie and music playback. The QLED panel produces richer colours and stronger brightness, while Google TV ensures easy access to apps and voice search features. Slim bezels and modern styling further improve the viewing experience, making it suitable for binge watching and casual gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant QLED colour reproduction
Better speaker loudness than many rivals
Reason to avoid
Limited brand recognition
Sound lacks deep cinematic bass
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the vivid colours and loud audio performance. Many also mention that streaming apps run smoothly on the Google TV interface.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for colourful QLED visuals combined with louder built-in audio performance.
4. Lumio Vision 7 2026 109cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW1-ADSJ
The Lumio Vision 55-inch Google TV focuses on delivering fuller and clearer sound output through its enhanced speaker tuning and smart audio optimisation. Dialogue remains clear even at higher volumes, improving the overall movie and sports viewing experience. Alongside its audio strengths, the television offers sharp 4K resolution, Google TV integration, and smooth navigation across popular streaming platforms. Its modern slim design blends neatly into contemporary setups, while HDR support improves colour and contrast during cinematic scenes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Clear dialogue and balanced sound
Easy-to-use Google TV platform
Reason to avoid
Limited premium gaming features
Average peak brightness outdoors
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TV’s clear audio output and easy smart TV interface. Many users also appreciate the slim and premium-looking design.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for balanced audio quality and smooth smart streaming performance.
VALUE FOR MONEY
5. Lumio Vision 9 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC1-ADSG
The Lumio Vision QD Mini-LED TV delivers one of the strongest audio experiences in its category alongside premium display technology. Its powerful speaker setup produces clearer vocals, wider sound staging, and improved bass response for films and live sports. The QD Mini-LED panel significantly improves brightness, black levels, and HDR performance for cinematic viewing. Powered by Google TV, it supports seamless streaming, voice controls, and personalised recommendations. Its combination of premium visuals and impactful sound makes it highly entertainment-focused.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent built-in audio quality
Strong brightness and HDR performance
Reason to avoid
Higher pricing than regular LED TVs
Large setup may need spacious rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the cinematic sound output and strong HDR brightness. Several users also praise the immersive movie experience and vibrant visuals.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for premium Mini-LED visuals and impressive built-in home theatre-like sound quality.
HIGH AUDIO OUTPUT
6. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50UDGGU2875BD
The Acer 50-inch Ultra HD Google TV combines strong stereo speaker output with crisp 4K resolution for everyday entertainment. Its audio system delivers clear vocals and decent loudness, helping improve streaming and sports content without requiring external speakers immediately. Google TV integration offers smooth access to OTT apps and voice-enabled controls, while HDR support enhances contrast during films and series playback. The slim profile and modern styling make it suitable for bedrooms, apartments, and medium-sized living spaces.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good audio clarity for mid-range pricing
Smooth Google TV experience
Reason to avoid
Bass remains moderate
Motion handling is average for gaming
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the loud speakers and easy smart TV setup. Many users also mention satisfactory picture quality for streaming services.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for dependable sound quality and practical smart TV features at mid-range pricing.
The Acerpure Elevate 55-inch Ultra HD Android TV focuses on delivering immersive room-filling sound together with sharp 4K picture quality. Its built-in speaker setup produces clearer dialogue and stronger loudness than many standard televisions in this segment, making movie playback more engaging. The Android TV platform supports popular streaming applications, voice commands, and Chromecast functionality for convenient content access. HDR support improves contrast and colour depth, while the slim bezel design helps maximise screen immersion during everyday viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Loud and clear built-in speakers
Wide app compatibility with Android TV
Reason to avoid
UI may feel slower occasionally
Black levels are average in dark rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the TV’s loud sound output and simple Android TV interface. Several users also mention good value for large-screen entertainment.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for stronger built-in sound and convenient Android smart TV functionality.
Factors to consider when buying a smart TV with superior sound quality:
- Dolby Atmos support: Dolby Atmos improves spatial audio and creates a more immersive experience for movies, OTT content and gaming.
- Speaker output: Higher speaker wattage and dedicated subwoofers usually deliver fuller and more powerful sound performance.
- Dialogue clarity: TVs with vocal enhancement features help improve speech clarity during movies and shows.
- Connectivity options: HDMI eARC support allows easier connection with soundbars and home theatre systems for future upgrades.
- Screen and room size: Larger rooms may benefit from TVs with stronger speakers and wider sound output for balanced audio coverage.
Top 3 features of best smart TV with Dolby Atmos
|Smart TV
|Display Type
|Audio Feature
|Special Highlight
|LG 55NU870BPLA
|4K LED
|AI Virtual Surround
|Clear cinematic dialogue
|TCL 50S5K
|4K LED
|Dolby Audio
|Loud balanced speakers
|GloQLED 55GLOQLED25
|QLED
|Enhanced Stereo Audio
|Vibrant colours with louder sound
|Lumio Vision 55
|4K LED
|Smart Audio Tuning
|Balanced movie audio
|Lumio Vision QD Mini-LED
|QD Mini-LED
|Powerful Speaker Setup
|Premium cinematic sound
|Acer AR50UDGGU2875BD
|4K LED
|Dolby Audio
|Good mid-range audio
|Acerpure Elevate 55
|4K LED
|High Output Speakers
|Loud sound for large rooms
The research and expertise
I have been covering consumer electronics and home entertainment products for several years, and smart TVs are among the devices I regularly research and compare. From budget HD TVs to premium 4K and large-screen models, I have explored different options across price segments to understand which TVs offer the best viewing experience, features, and overall performance.
For this buying guide, I compared smart TVs based on display quality, sound performance, smart features, operating system experience, connectivity options, gaming support, and value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand long-term reliability and real-world user experience. After comparing the important features and everyday usability, I shortlisted these smart TVs to help buyers choose the right option according to their entertainment needs and budget.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More