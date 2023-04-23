Want to buy a 5G smartphone? This is how much you can save on POCO's X5

If you want to buy a smartphone in the range of ₹15,000- ₹16,000 (or even less), then you must go to Flipkart. This is because of an offer that is live on the e-commerce website, and is on POCO's X5 5G, which has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹20,999.

POCO X5 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deal is for X5 5G's 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant, and, in this case, the one which comes in the Wildcat Blue colour scheme.

How to avail the offer?

Buyers can purchase the phone in one of these two ways: with or without exchange offer. If they choose the former, they get a cash discount of ₹4,000, and this reduces the device's price to ₹16,999. On this reduced cost, they get additional ₹1,000 off if they use debit/credit cards of State Bank of India (SBI) or Kotak Mahindra Bank.

On the other hand, if customers have an old handset, they can swap it for the incoming POCO X5 5G. By doing this, they get to save up to ₹16,450 on the MRP, and buy the phone for less than ₹5,000 ( ₹4,549).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It must be noted, however, that the actual exchange value depends on the condition, make and brand of the device being exchanged. Also, the exchange offer may or may not be available for the area that you live in.

POCO X5 5G: Features

(1.) It has a 6.67-inch full HD+AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 127 Hz. For processor, meanwhile, it gets Snapdragon's 695 5G chipset.

(2.) A 5,000 mAh battery provides power to X5 5G; the battery also supports fast charging of 33 W.

(3.) In this smartphone, POCO has given a host of connectivity features, including Wi-Fi Protocol 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5 mm headphone jack etc.

(4.) For selfies and video calls, there is a 13 MP front camera. On the back, there is a triple camera arrangement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(5.) The said arrangement comprises of an 48 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON