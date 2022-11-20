Want to buy a Samsung phone? Bring Galaxy F13 home at less than 1,000

Samsung's Galaxy F13 is priced at ₹14,999. However, with massive discounts available on both Amazon and Flipkart, you can bring home the smartphone at less than ₹1,000! The device, which has a 5,000mAh battery and Exonys 850 processor, is available at such a huge price cut due to discounts, exchange offer, and bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy F13 on Flipkart

On Flipkart, this 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage smartphone is listed at ₹11,999, a 20 per cent discount of ₹3,000. In addition to this, customers save ₹11,050 more if they buy this product by exchanging an old handset in good working condition, reducing the cost to ₹949. Therefore, you get total ₹14,050 off on the actual cost.

Samsung Galaxy on Amazon

Meanwhile, on Amazon, you save 25 per cent, and bring Galaxy F13 home at ₹11,240. The price gets reduced further to ₹740 when you exchange a handset in working condition for the incoming device.

Bank offers

In some cases, bank offers are also provided. For example, if your total purchase is of ₹5,000 or more, then by using SBI card, you get an instant ₹1,000 off. On the other hand, on using Federal Bank card, you get an instant discount of ₹1,500 on a purchase of ₹5,000 or more.

