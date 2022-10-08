Want to buy Google's Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro? Here's how you can save up to 15,000

At its ‘Made by Google’ event on October 6, Google launched the Pixel 7 series comprising of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphones, which are available for pre-order on Flipkart, are priced at ₹59,999 (Pixel 7) and ₹84,999 (Pro) in India. However, do you know you can save up to ₹15,000 on these products?

How to save up to ₹15,000 on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

Google has entered into an exclusive partnership with Flipkart to sell these smartphones in India. Under the deal, you can buy Pixel 7 on the e-commerce platform at ₹49,999 and save ₹10,000, while Pro can be purchased for ₹69,999, cheaper by ₹15,000.

It is to be noted that the offer will be applicable only when you reach a certain amount limit, after which you will get a discount of ₹6,000 flat, as well as an additional discount. There's also a bonus offer on exchanging your old device for the new one.

Also note that you can avail the discount only on payment from an HDFC Bank credit card.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Both the smartphones run on Android 13 and are equipped with a Tensor G2 chip, which is paired with 8GB RAM for Pixel and 12GB for Pro. Also, both have a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP secondary sensor, 10.8MP selfie camera, and inbuilt storage of up to 256GB. Additionally, as per Google, the products, at extreme battery saver mode, have a battery life of up to 72 hours.

