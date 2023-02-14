Want to buy iQOO's 9 SE 5G? Here's how to get discount of 18,050

Under an offer on Amazon, iQOO's 9 SE 5G can be purchased for around ₹21,940, against a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹39,990. Customers can get the phone with or without exchange offer; if they take the offer, they save ₹18,050 on the MRP.

Deal on Amazon for iQOO 9 SE 5G

Here, customers, if they choose not to avail the exchange offer, can purchase 9 SE 5G for ₹28,999. On this, on making the payment from an SBI or ICICI Bank card, they save ₹2,000 more, reducing the cost further to ₹26,999.

In the exchange offer, on the other hand, customers will have to swap an old device for the incoming iQOO 5G. It is to be noted, however, that though the maximum exchange amount is ₹18,050, the actual amount depends on the make and condition of the phone being given away.

This, therefore, means they can purchase the device for ₹21,940 only if they get the full exchange value.

iQOO 9 SE 5G: Features and specifications

(1.) The Chinese manufacturer has given this phone a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, and the Snapdragon 888 Chipset as the processor.

(2.) The model has a 4,500 mAh battery with support to 66 W fast-charging. iQOO claims the battery takes up to 39 minutes to fully charge the device.

(3.) It comes with Android 12-based Funtouch OS as operating system, and also boasts of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

(4.) For photography, meanwhile, there is a 16 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The front camera has optical image stabilisation feature.

(5.) There is a triple camera setup on the back, comprising of a 48 MP primary lens, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2 MP mono sensor.

