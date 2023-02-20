Want to play Minecraft inside Minecraft? Yes. there is a way

In a stunning feat of Minecraft redstone crafting, project lead Sammyuri and team have created the Chungus 2, a fully functioning PC built inside Minecraft that allows players to play Minecraft while playing Minecraft. Dubbed the Computational Humongous Unconventional Number and Graphics Unit, this incredible virtual machine was crafted over many months using only Minecraft materials and a healthy dose of code.

While a 2D version of Minecraft was created in Minecraft using redstone back in 2012, the Chungus 2 takes it to new heights by playing the game in 3D. The CPU runs at a mere 1Hz, and the AMOGUS graphics processor has only 6KB of graphics memory, rendering graphics in just two colors: brown and brown. Despite its low specs, the Chungus 2 can craft, smelt, and perform all the classic Minecraft actions, albeit with a 96 x 64p resolution that may require superhuman vision to make out.

Not only can the Chungus 2 run Tetris, Snake, Conways Game of Life, and render Mandlebrot sets, but it is also a testament to the incredible things that can be created in Minecraft. Sammyuri and team credit the ORE Minecraft server community for teaching them computer architecture and inspiring them to create this masterpiece, and encourage others to join and learn the trade.

Despite being removed by the r/Minecraft mods team, the Chungus 2 will forever be remembered as the incredible Minecraft PC that played Minecraft inside Minecraft, thanks to the dedication and skill of its creators.

