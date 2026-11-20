Delhi's winter has a way of making you question whether staying indoors really helps. When the air outside is laden with pollution, I want my home to feel like a refuge, not another place where I am constantly checking the AQI. That is where a good air purifier comes in. However, not every model suits larger spaces, and choosing one takes more than looking at its filtration claims. I consider room coverage, CADR, filter efficiency and maintenance costs before making a recommendation. If you're looking for the best air purifier for large rooms, this list covers options for spacious living rooms and bedrooms, including HEPA-filtered models designed for big rooms.

Consider room coverage, CADR, filter efficiency, maintenance costs, noise levels and smart features when choosing an air purifier. (Ayushmann Chawla) more less

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

The Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite is a straightforward option for anyone who wants to monitor indoor air quality without spending a fortune. Its three-stage filtration system combines a primary filter, True HEPA filtration and activated carbon to tackle airborne pollutants. At the same time, the 360 m³/h CADR makes it well-suited for bedrooms and moderately sized living spaces. I also like that it adds smart features like real-time AQI monitoring, app controls, and filter-usage tracking, making it easier to monitor indoor air without constantly fiddling with the device.

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Specifications - Coverage area Up to 463 sq. ft. - Number of filters 1 integrated filter - Filters included Primary filter, True HEPA filter with antibacterial coating, activated carbon filter - CADR 360 m³/h - Smart features Xiaomi Home app, real-time AQI monitoring, temperature and humidity readings, Auto mode, Sleep mode, filter replacement alerts and compatible voice control Reasons to Buy - 360 m³/h CADR with coverage of up to 463 sq. ft. - Three-layer filtration with True HEPA and activated carbon. - Real-time AQI monitoring, app controls and voice-assistant support. Reasons to Avoid - Not ideal for very large or open-plan living spaces. - Replacement filters add to long-term running costs. - Voice controls require compatible smart devices.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier's air-quality monitoring, convenient app controls and compact design. Its filtration performance and relatively quiet operation also make it suitable for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. However, replacement-filter costs and individual experiences with noise levels are worth considering.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider this model if I wanted a smart air purifier for a bedroom or medium-sized living room. Its True HEPA filtration, 360 m³/h CADR and real-time AQI monitoring make it a practical option for Delhi-NCR homes. However, I would be mindful of its capacity and avoid expecting it to keep up with pollution across a particularly large living space.

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The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 is the kind of purifier I would look at when I want more than a basic air-quality reading. Its five-stage PentaClean filtration system combines a primary filter, high-efficiency filtration, activated carbon, UV-C sterilisation and negative ion technology to tackle airborne pollutants, odours and allergens. I particularly like its five-sensor setup, which tracks PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity. That gives me a more detailed picture of indoor air, while its 443 m³/h CADR makes it a compelling option for larger living spaces.

Specifications - Coverage area Up to 940 sq. ft. (based on 2 air changes per hour) - Number of filters 1 integrated five-stage filtration system - Filters included Primary filter, high-efficiency filter, activated carbon layer, UV-C sterilisation and negative ion generator - CADR 443 m³/h (particle CADR), 218 m³/h (formaldehyde CADR) - Smart features Xiaomi Home app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, real-time PM1 and PM2.5 monitoring, dust detection, temperature and humidity readings, Auto mode, Sleep mode and filter usage monitoring Reasons to Buy - 443 m³/h CADR with coverage of up to 940 sq. ft., based on two air changes per hour. - Five-stage filtration system with UV-C sterilisation and activated carbon. - Five sensors provide real-time PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity monitoring. Reasons to Avoid - Higher fan speeds can become noticeably loud. - Maximum coverage is based on two air changes per hour, which may not be sufficient for heavily polluted environments. - Replacement filters add to long-term ownership costs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6's air-quality monitoring, five-stage filtration system and convenient smart controls. Its ability to track PM1 and PM2.5 levels also makes it an interesting option for pollution-conscious households. However, feedback on fan noise at higher speeds and the recurring cost of replacement filters are worth considering. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 for a large living room where pollution is a concern and I want more visibility into the air quality around me. Its 443 m³/h CADR and coverage of up to 940 sq. ft. make it better suited to spacious rooms. At the same time, its PM1 monitoring and five-stage filtration add useful capabilities beyond basic air purification. I would, however, keep its coverage rating in perspective, particularly given Delhi's pollution levels.

The Philips AC3220/60 is the sort of air purifier I would look at when I want to clean a larger room without having to crank the fan up constantly. Its dual-fan design and 520 m³/h CADR are geared towards faster air circulation. At the same time, the three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter and activated carbon filter to capture dust, smoke, allergens and fine airborne particles. I also like the numerical PM2.5 display and Air+ app support, which make it easier to track indoor air quality instead of relying on a vague indicator.

Specifications - Coverage area Up to 600 sq. ft. - Number of filters 2 integrated filter units - Filters included Three-layer filtration comprising pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter and activated carbon filter - CADR 520 m³/h - Smart features Philips Air+ app, real-time PM2.5 monitoring, temperature and humidity readings, Auto+ mode, Sleep mode, five fan-speed settings, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, filter replacement alerts and scheduling Reasons to Buy - 520 m³/h CADR with coverage of up to 600 sq. ft. - Three-layer filtration captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, as claimed by Philips. - Air+ app connectivity, numerical PM2.5 monitoring and Google Assistant and Alexa support. Reasons to Avoid - Replacement filters add to long-term ownership costs. - No dedicated PM1 monitoring. - Higher fan speeds can produce noticeable noise despite the SilentWings technology.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Philips AC3220/60's purification performance, quiet operation, real-time AQI monitoring and convenient app controls. Some find it effective at reducing PM2.5 levels in bedrooms and living rooms. However, feedback also points to limitations in its advertised room coverage and concerns about the availability of replacement filters. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider the Philips AC3220/60 if I wanted an air purifier for a large bedroom or living room and prioritised faster purification. Its 520 m³/h CADR gives it an advantage in moving and filtering air, while its dual-fan design and smart controls make it easier to monitor indoor air quality. It is worth considering for households that want a capable purifier without constantly adjusting its settings.

What I find interesting about the Dyson HushJet Compact is that it attempts to deliver substantial coverage without taking up the kind of space I would typically associate with a large-room purifier. Its star-shaped HushJet nozzle delivers concentrated airflow while reducing turbulence and noise. The electrostatic filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the activated carbon filter targets gases such as nitrogen dioxide. I also appreciate its five-year electrostatic filter life, particularly if I want to avoid frequent filter replacements.

Specifications - Coverage area Up to 1,076 sq. ft. (based on 1 air change per hour) - Number of filters 2 - Filters included 360-degree electrostatic filter and 360-degree activated carbon gas and odour filter - CADR 250m3/h - Smart features MyDyson app, real-time PM2.5 and PM10 monitoring, Auto mode, Sleep mode, customisable sleep timer, scheduling, filter replacement alerts, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri support Reasons to Buy - Compact design with advertised coverage of up to 1,076 sq. ft., based on one air change per hour. - Electrostatic filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, as claimed by Dyson. - MyDyson app connectivity, real-time air-quality monitoring and voice assistant support. Reasons to Avoid - The advertised coverage is based on one air change per hour, which may be inadequate for heavily polluted environments. - The activated carbon filter requires replacement approximately every 12 months. - Dyson does not publish a CADR figure, making it difficult to compare its purification performance directly with competing models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Dyson HushJet Compact's quiet operation, effective air purification, compact design and convenient app controls. Some find it particularly suitable for bedrooms, noting that Sleep mode keeps noise levels low at night. However, feedback also points to noticeable noise at higher fan speeds, its relatively large footprint for a compact purifier and the recurring cost of replacing the activated carbon filter. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider the Dyson HushJet Compact if I wanted a purifier that could serve a relatively large area without dominating the room. Its advertised coverage of up to 1,076 sq. ft. is impressive, but it is based on one air change per hour, which is an important distinction in heavily polluted environments. The five-year electrostatic filter life is also appealing. Still, I would factor in the annual activated carbon filter replacement and the absence of an officially specified CADR before making a decision.

The Coway Airmega 100 is a compact air purifier designed for bedrooms, home offices and smaller living spaces where I would want to tackle indoor pollution without making the purifier itself a bulky presence. Its 3-in-1 filtration system combines a pre-filter, True HEPA filtration and a carbon layer to capture dust, smoke, pollen and other airborne pollutants. The 360-degree air intake helps draw air from around the unit, while its PM2.5 sensor monitors indoor air quality. I also like its relatively low-maintenance design, with the filter rated for up to 8,500 hours of use and a seven-year warranty adding to its appeal.

Specifications - Coverage area Up to 270 sq. ft. - Number of filters 1 integrated 3-in-1 filtration system - Filters included Pre-filter, True HEPA filter and carbon/deodorisation filter - CADR 240 m³/h - Smart features PM2.5 monitoring, real-time air-quality indicator, Auto mode, Sleep mode, three fan speeds, filter replacement indicator, timer, child lock and night light Reasons to Buy - 240 m³/h CADR with coverage of up to 270 sq. ft. - Three-in-one filtration system with True HEPA and carbon filtration. - Filter life of up to 8,500 hours, alongside a seven-year warranty. Reasons to Avoid - Coverage is limited to smaller rooms and bedrooms. - No app-based smart controls or advanced smart-home connectivity. - Replacement filters add to long-term ownership costs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Coway Airmega 100's compact design, quiet operation, effective filtration and ease of use. Some find it particularly suitable for bedrooms and home offices, with its Auto mode and air-quality indicator making everyday operation convenient. However, feedback also points to the lack of app-based controls, noticeable noise at higher fan speeds and limitations in its room coverage. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider the Coway Airmega 100 if I wanted a compact air purifier for a bedroom or home office. Its three-in-one filtration system, 240 m³/h CADR and extended filter life make it a practical option for everyday indoor pollution, while the seven-year warranty adds to its appeal. However, its coverage of up to 270 sq. ft. is relatively limited, so I would not recommend it for larger living rooms or open-plan spaces.

Factors to consider when purchasing an air purifier

Room coverage: Choose an air purifier suited to your room size, particularly if you need one for a large living room or bedroom.

CADR: A higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) generally means faster purification. Look for a rating suited to your space and pollution levels.

Filtration: Prioritise True HEPA filters for fine particles such as PM2.5, while activated carbon helps tackle odours and certain gases.

Maintenance costs: Check replacement filter prices, availability and lifespan before buying.

Noise levels: Consider quieter operation, especially if you plan to use the purifier in your bedroom.

Smart features: AQI monitoring, Auto mode and app controls can make everyday use more convenient.

How do these air purifiers stack up?

Product Coverage Filters included CADR Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite Up to 463 sq. ft. Primary filter, True HEPA filter with anti-bacterial coating, activated carbon filter 360 m³/h Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Up to 940 sq. ft. (2 air changes per hour) Primary filter, high-efficiency filter, activated carbon layer, UV-C sterilisation and negative ion generator 443 m³/h (particle), 218 m³/h (formaldehyde) Philips AC3220/60 Smart Air Purifier Up to 600 sq. ft. Pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter and activated carbon filter 520 m³/h Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact HJ10 Up to 1,076 sq. ft. (1 air change per hour) 360-degree electrostatic filter and 360-degree activated carbon gas and odour filter 250m3/h Coway Airmega 100 (AP-0823E) Up to 270 sq. ft. Pre-filter, True HEPA filter and carbon/deodorisation filter 240 m³/h

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