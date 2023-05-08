Warren Buffett compares AI to atom bomb. Here's what he said

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has compared the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) to the creation of atom bomb, as he expressed his concern over the rise of the AI.

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Buffett made the remark to Charlie Munger, his closest aide, on Saturday, while discussing their outlooks on tech and AI during a wide-ranging discussion at the annual meeting of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, in Omaha, Nebraska.

“When we get something that can do all kind of things, I get a little bit worried…because I know will not be able to un-invent it, and, you know, we did invent, for a very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II,” the 92-year-old said, reported New York Post, citing Fox Business.

Buffett, who also confessed he got a lesson in OpenAI's ChatGPT, further voiced his fears over the rapidly-evolving technology.

“Though I am impressed by AI's vast capabilities, including checking all legal opinions since the beginning of time, I am a bit apprehensive about the technology,” he remarked.

AI, according to Buffett, ‘will change everything in the world, except how humans think and behave.’

On his part, Munger also laid out concerns of his own regarding artificial intelligence.

“I am personally skeptical of some of the hype that is going into artificial intelligence,” said the 99-year-old Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman.

