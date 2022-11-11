Watch: Nasa's module simulating Mars habitat where crew will stay for a year

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has shared a teaser video of its 3D-printed simulated Mars habitat that will accommodate four crew members for a year in Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) mission schedule to start next year.

Sharing the video on micro-blogging platform Twitter, the US space agency wrote, “Onward to Mars! Take a sneak peek at a 3D-printed simulated Mars habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center that will be home to four crew members for a 1-year Crew Health and Performance Analog sim that starts next summer.”

The module shown in the video consist of a private crew quarters, a kitchen, areas for medical, recreation, fitness, work, and crop growth activities, along with technical work area and two bathrooms.

What is the mission goal?

CHAPEA is a series of three analog missions. In the mission four crew members will stay in a 1,700-square-foot module 3D-printed by ICON, called Mars Dune Alpha. Nasa says that the habitat will be as Mars-realistic as feasible.

Nasa says, “During the mission, the crew will conduct simulated spacewalks and provide data on a variety of factors, which may include physical and behavioural health and performance. The habitat will simulate the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors.”

The space agency informs that the occupants will undergo simulated spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls, and exchanging communications.

With this, Nasa hopes that the results will provide vital scientific data for their Mars mission. “The results of CHAPEA and the knowledge gained from the analogs could impact future NASA missions including those to the surface of Mars,” Nasa states.

