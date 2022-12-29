Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / What caused Twitter's first outage under Elon Musk? Here's what the boss said

What caused Twitter's first outage under Elon Musk? Here's what the boss said

technology
Published on Dec 29, 2022 03:28 PM IST

On Wednesday evening (Thursday morning in India), a large number of users reported ‘technical’ issues while accessing Twitter web. A smaller number said the issue also affected the mobile app.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. (AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Twitter is back after suffering a major global outage on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning in India). While the company is yet to comment on what led to the issue, its boss, Elon Musk, may have revealed what caused the disruption in service: ‘significant’ changes to backend server architecture.

Also Read: Twitter suffers major outage, users face trouble signing in from web

“Significant backed server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster,” tweeted Musk.

It should be noted, however, that Musk did not explicitly say the outage was due to the changes made to the backed server architecture. Also, this was the first major service disruption faced by the social networking site under the Tesla CEO and world's second-richest person, who bought it for $44 billion in October.

Twitter's first outage under Elon Musk

Most users reported ‘technical’ issues while accessing the website on desktops or laptops. A smaller number said the mobile app was affected as well.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages, more than 10,000 affected users were from the United States, about 2,500 from Japan, and around 2,500 from the United Kingdom, at the peak of the disruption.

Even as the outage was on, Musk, responding to a user, said the service was working for him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
elon musk twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP