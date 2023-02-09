Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / What is Snapdragon Satellite, the world's 'first satellite-based, 2-way capable messaging solution’ for smartphones?

What is Snapdragon Satellite, the world's 'first satellite-based, 2-way capable messaging solution’ for smartphones?

technology
Published on Feb 09, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Developed jointly by Qualcomm and Iridium Inc, the technology was introduced at last month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

Snapdragon Satellite was announced at last month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Snapdragon Satellite is the world's first ‘satellite-based, two-way capable messaging solution’ for smartphones developed by Qualcomm in partnership with Iridium Inc. The technology was introduced at last month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

Here's all you need to know about it:

(1.) It was developed under an agreement signed between Qualcomm and Iridium to bring satellite-based connectivity to the next-generation premium Android smartphones.

(2.) Utilising Iridium's weather-resilient L-band spectrum for uplink and downlink, Snapdragon Satellite supports two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, as well as for a variety for other purposes.

(3.) The first devices to get this technology will be those that are based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform, according to Qualcomm.

(4.) It will be powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and supported by the fully operational Iridium satellite constellation.

(5.) On Snapdragon Satellite, emergency messaging will be activated on the next-gen smartphones, that will be launched in select regions beginning the second half of 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
qualcomm
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP