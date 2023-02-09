What is Snapdragon Satellite, the world's 'first satellite-based, 2-way capable messaging solution’ for smartphones?

Snapdragon Satellite is the world's first ‘satellite-based, two-way capable messaging solution’ for smartphones developed by Qualcomm in partnership with Iridium Inc. The technology was introduced at last month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

Here's all you need to know about it:

(1.) It was developed under an agreement signed between Qualcomm and Iridium to bring satellite-based connectivity to the next-generation premium Android smartphones.

(2.) Utilising Iridium's weather-resilient L-band spectrum for uplink and downlink, Snapdragon Satellite supports two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, as well as for a variety for other purposes.

(3.) The first devices to get this technology will be those that are based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile platform, according to Qualcomm.

(4.) It will be powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and supported by the fully operational Iridium satellite constellation.

(5.) On Snapdragon Satellite, emergency messaging will be activated on the next-gen smartphones, that will be launched in select regions beginning the second half of 2023.

