WhatsApp Android update could bring an iPhone-like navigation bar: What we know

WhatsApp could soon give its Android app a subtle visual makeover, with a redesigned navigation bar that takes cues from its recently updated iOS interface. The Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly testing a floating bottom bar with rounded corners, giving the controls a more distinct look instead of having them blend into the bottom of the screen. The feature is still under development, however. Here’s everything you need to know about the reported WhatsApp Android redesign.

WhatsApp’s new navigation bar spotted in beta

WhatsApp could soon get a new look on Android, with a floating navigation bar spotted in the latest beta.

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As per WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the redesigned navigation bar has appeared in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.38.10. The feature has not yet been enabled for beta testers, suggesting that it is still some way from a public rollout.

The new bar is expected to sit slightly apart from the rest of the interface, with rounded corners that give it a floating appearance. It has reportedly been spotted in both light and dark themes, although the change may stand out more clearly when the light theme is active.

The redesign appears to borrow the general idea of the floating tab bar available on WhatsApp for iOS. The popular messaging platform recently refreshed its iPhone app with visual changes associated with Apple’s Liquid Glass design language.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Android users should not expect an identical copy. The two operating systems follow different interface conventions and WhatsApp may adapt the floating design to better suit Android rather than bringing over the translucent styling seen on iOS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Android users should not expect an identical copy. The two operating systems follow different interface conventions and WhatsApp may adapt the floating design to better suit Android rather than bringing over the translucent styling seen on iOS. {{/usCountry}}

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For now, the reported changes appear to focus on the navigation bar itself. It remains unclear whether the Meta-owned platform is also planning a wider interface overhaul.

When could the redesigned bar roll out?

The floating navigation bar is still in development and has not been released to beta testers, according to WABetaInfo. WhatsApp could begin testing it with a limited group of users before making it available more broadly through a future update.

That means there is no confirmed timeline for when Android users will see the new design. Features discovered in beta versions can take weeks or months to reach users and some never make it to the stable release.

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The redesign comes amid calls from some Android users for a more noticeable visual refresh. A floating navigation bar would change the app’s appearance without necessarily altering how people move between its main sections.

WhatsApp could still adjust the design before release, including its spacing, shape or appearance across themes. Until the feature reaches beta testing, its final look and availability remain uncertain.

For now, Android users will have to wait for a future update to see whether the floating bar becomes part of WhatsApp’s everyday interface.