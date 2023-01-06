WhatsApp introduces proxy server connectivity to bypass ban, internet shutdown

Now, users will be able to communicate through WhatsApp even if the service is banned or blocked where they live, or if they do not have access to internet. Yes, people will be now able to use the Meta-owned platform by connecting through proxy servers, set up by volunteers and organisations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | ‘Unintended error’: After warning, WhatsApp apologises for incorrect India map

While the feature is for users all over the world, it has been launched primarily for the people of Iran, where the Islamic Republic banned WhatsApp and Instagram as part of its measures to quell the anti-hijab protests that have been going on since September last year after the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the country's ‘Morality Police.'

Will Cathcart, CEO, WhatsApp took to Twitter to announce the feature.

Also Read | WhatsApp in 2022: Top features rolled out this year

“Happy New Year! While many of us celebrated by texting our loved ones on WA, there are millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately. So today we’re making it easier for anyone to connect to WA using a proxy,” tweeted Cathcart on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The world has never been more connected yet there are still internet disruptions that threaten people’s access. We hope that making it easier to use a proxy will make it that much harder to violate people’s right to communicate privately,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How to set up proxy servers?

For this, a servers with any of these ports – 80, 443 or 5222 – will be needed, along with a domain (or subdomain) pointing to the server's IP address. Detailed doumentation and source code are available on GitHub.

How to connect to proxy servers?

The facility is available for iPhone, as well as Android. Click here for the step-by-step process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail