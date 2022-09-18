WhatsApp working on a feature to allow users edit sent messages: Report

WhatsApp is working on a feature which will allow users to edit the already sent messages. Currently part of a beta program, the instant messaging app may bring this feature in its next updates.

The new Edit Message feature, according to a report by WABetaInfo, will give users the option to edit and update a message even after sending it. This will certainly help users to get rid of errors when they try to send messages quickly. The feature is long awaited as it will increase the communication efficiency. Currently, if the user commits any mistake and the message is already sent, the only remedy available for the user is to delete the message .

The report states the new feature is still under development. It is currently made part of the version 2.22.20.12 with the Google Play beta programme. The release date of the new feature has not been revealed yet, but the Meta-owned app will first test it with beta users. Based on the feedback, it can be rolled out to all.

It is not clear how the edit message feature will work on WhatsApp. As the essence of chat can be completely changed by editing a message, it is possible that WhatsApp will display the ‘Edited’ label alongside the edited message. Along with this, users can also get the option to view the edit history. It is possible that the edit message feature may be given for a limited time period after sending the message.

To enhance the chatting experience of its users, WhatsApp is constantly adding new features on its platform. WhatsApp has nearly 50 crore users alone in India.

Along with beta testers, WhatsApp is also testing other features. With these, users will get options like hiding their online status and sending polls into groups. Also, the messaging app may soon come with the option of in-app surveys to get feedback on new features.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail