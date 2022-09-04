WhatsApp working on in-app surveys, users free to decline feature: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new feature- WhatsApp Surveys, where users can give feedback about new features, products, and more, after receiving an invitation.

A report by online platform WaBetaInfo on Saturday said when receiving a survey, WhatsApp will be clear about its purpose and users are free to decline the invitation to provide feedback since it is optional.

Users can block the chat (WhatsApp Surveys) to prevent the messaging platform from sending surveys in future.

“If you take part in a survey, your response does not affect your account, features, and experience, but it will surely help WhatsApp improve the quality of the product,” the WaBetaInfor report on Saturday said.

It is yet to be cleared about what surveys users will receive. The survey feature will not be available soon as WhatsApp plans to send invitations to very few users in future.

The above report pointed out that responses of users under the survey are securely saved “and they are available to only a small part of people and they comply with WhatsApp's privacy policy."

The WhatsApp survey will never ask users for sensitive information such as their credit number, 6-digit code, or two-step verification PIN. The survey will only be used for feedback purposes, and users can opt out at any time by blocking the conversation within the Chat info.

The WaBetaInfo report also cautioned that even if a WhatsApp conversation is marked with a verified green checkmark, users should never share their private information.

