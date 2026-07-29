WhatsApp's biggest calling update is here: You can now make audio and video calls on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp has announced a new set of features that are being hailed as one of the biggest updates to its calling functionality in the coming years. This update not only brings the much-requested calling feature to WhatsApp Web, but it also offers users more control over their group calls. As far as availability is concerned, the Meta-owned messaging platform has already started rolling out these features and they should be available to WhatsApp users globally in the coming days.

WhatsApp Web gets a major update

WhatsApp announces new calling features for its users. (WhatsApp)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Let's talk about the WhatsApp Web first. WhatsApp is finally bringing its calling feature to WhatsApp Web. With its latest update, web users will be able to make voice and video calls through a web browser. This not only includes one-on-one calls, but it also includes video calls. This means that WhatsApp users will no longer have to rely on their smartphones on the company's Windows or Mac based apps to make and receive calls.

For the unversed, WhatsApp introduced voice calls to its Android and iOS-based apps in 2015. A year later in November 2016, it brought video calling feature to its mobile apps. However, it wasn't until 2023 that it brought the calling feature, both voice calls and video calls, to its desktop-based apps on Windows and Mac. Now, almost three years later the feature is being rolled out to the web.

How to make a voice or video call using WhatsApp Web

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Here's a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1: Relaunch WhatsApp Web in the web browser on your PC or laptop.

Step 2: Open the contact window to whom you want to call.

Step 3: Tap the video call or audio call button depending on the type of call you want to make.

Step 4: When you are calling for the first time, give WhatsApp Web access to your laptop's microphone and web camera. You can pick between one-time access, no access and access while using WhatsApp Web based on your preference.

Step 5: Tap on 'Ok Got It' button. Once you do so, WhatsApp will start ringing your contact.

WhatsApp calling gets smarter

In addition to updating WhatsApp Web, the company has also rolled out new features that improve the overall calling experience on its platform. First, it has introduced a new Call Transfer feature that lets users transfer an active group call from one device to another without hanging up. With this feature, users can start a call on the company's mobile app and then transfer it to WhatsApp Web or Desktop to collaborate on a bigger screen.

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{{^usCountry}} Next, it has introduced a Waiting Room feature that will users more control over their group calls. This feature is similar to the feature that's available in video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. WhatsApp says that when users create a WhatsApp call link with "Require approval to join" enabled, participants will enter a waiting room until they are ready to let them in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next, it has introduced a Waiting Room feature that will users more control over their group calls. This feature is similar to the feature that's available in video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. WhatsApp says that when users create a WhatsApp call link with "Require approval to join" enabled, participants will enter a waiting room until they are ready to let them in. {{/usCountry}}

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Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced a QuickHD feature that let's users enjoy a high-definition video call immediately after joining it. This feature will give participants access to a better video quality while calling their friends and family.

Lastly, the company has also introduced a Noise Suppression feature that removes background noise from a call so that participants can focus on the call even in loud environments. However, WhatsApp says that this feature won't be enabled by default and that users will have to manage it in their 'in-call settings'. This is similar to what various video conferencing platforms offer to their users.

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