When the room is small but the view should feel endless, these 43-inch TVs bring the big-screen feeling home

A small living room does not necessarily call for a small-screen experience. A 43-inch TV can offer a comfortable balance between screen size and available space, particularly when you want a large enough display for movies, sports and streaming without making the room feel cramped. But choosing the right model means looking beyond screen size. Picture quality, upscaling, HDR support, sound output and smart TV software can all shape the experience.

These five 43-inch TVs take different routes to better picture quality and smarter entertainment. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT Tech)

This list brings together five 43-inch smart TVs that take different approaches to living-room entertainment. From QLED and Mini LED panels to advanced image processing and long-term software support, each model has its own strengths. Whether your priority is cinematic picture quality, better sound, smart features or everyday versatility, these options meet a range of needs while keeping the compact 43-inch format intact.

The Xiaomi Smartchoice X 43-inch is a well-rounded option for smaller living rooms, combining a 4K display with Dolby Vision for sharper, more detailed images. Google TV makes it easy to access streaming apps, while Eye Care Mode helps during longer viewing sessions. Its 30W speakers and Dolby Audio also deliver a fuller audio experience.

Specifications Display 43-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz Processor Quad-core A55 Operating system Google TV Audio 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports Reasons to Buy 4K display with Dolby Vision for detailed visuals. Google TV offers easy access to popular streaming apps. 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS: X. Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not suit serious gamers. 8GB storage can feel limited when you install many apps. Built-in speakers may not satisfy buyers seeking powerful bass.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have generally praised the TV for its picture quality, 4K visuals and value for money. Some also appreciate the Google TV interface and Dolby Vision support. However, feedback on sound quality and overall performance is mixed, with some users reporting occasional software or installation issues.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Consider this TV if you want a feature-rich 43-inch screen without upgrading to a larger size. Its 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, Google TV, and 30W audio make it suitable for everyday streaming, movies, and shows, while Eye Care Mode can help households that spend longer hours watching TV.

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The Hisense E75Q is a feature-packed 43-inch TV for buyers who want more than a basic 4K screen. Its QLED panel pairs Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and AI 4K upscaling, while the 48W speaker system delivers plenty of punch for movies, shows, and cricket.

Specifications Display 43-inch QLED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz Processor Quad-core processor Operating system VIDAA Audio 48W, 2.0-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI 2.1 ports (1× eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports Reasons to Buy QLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Powerful 48W speaker system with Dolby Atmos. VRR and ALLM support for smoother gaming. Reasons to Avoid VIDAA has a smaller app ecosystem than Google TV. 60Hz refresh rate limits high-frame-rate gaming. Picture processing can vary with lower-resolution content.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have generally praised the TV for its picture quality, strong sound and value for money. The model has also received positive overall ratings on major retail platforms. However, feedback on software and everyday performance varies.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Consider this TV if you want a compact 43-inch screen with strong picture and sound. The QLED panel, HDR support, 48W speakers, sports-focused Cricket Mode and gaming features make it versatile for movies, streaming, cricket and console gaming.

The Samsung UE86AH stands out for its focus on everyday viewing and long-term usability. Its Crystal Processor 4K sharpens lower-resolution content, while Vision AI delivers smarter viewing features. The biggest advantage, however, is Samsung's promise of seven years of OS upgrades, making this a TV built to last.

Specifications Display 43-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz Processor Crystal Processor 4K Operating system One UI Tizen Audio 30W, 2-channel speakers with OTS Lite and Q-Symphony Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 1 USB-A port Reasons to Buy 4K upscaling improves lower-resolution content. Seven years of Tizen OS upgrades add long-term value. VRR and ALLM support make it suitable for gaming. Reasons to Avoid 30W speakers may feel limited in larger rooms. Only one USB port is provided. The 60Hz panel isn't ideal for high-frame-rate gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have generally praised the TV for its sharp 4K picture, colours and sound quality, with several reviews highlighting the overall viewing experience. However, feedback on performance is mixed, with some customers reporting slower response times in everyday use.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Consider this TV if long-term software support is as important as picture quality. Its 4K panel, upscaling, HDR10+, VRR, and ALLM cover everyday entertainment and gaming, while Samsung’s Tizen platform and seven-year OS upgrade promise real longevity.

The LG QNED65 takes a picture-first approach, using Mini LED backlighting to improve contrast, while Dynamic QNED Colour delivers richer colours. Its alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 also handles upscaling and picture processing. With webOS 26 and useful gaming features, this is a strong all-rounder for a smaller living room.

Specifications Display 43-inch QNED Mini LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 60Hz Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Operating system webOS 26 Audio 20W, 2.0-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 1 USB 2.0 port Reasons to Buy Mini LED backlighting delivers better contrast. AI processor improves upscaling and picture clarity. VRR and ALLM support smoother gaming. Reasons to Avoid 20W speakers may benefit from a soundbar. 60Hz refresh rate limits high-frame-rate gaming. Only one USB port is provided.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have generally appreciated the TV's picture quality, colour and overall viewing experience. Its Mini LED panel is particularly appealing to those seeking better contrast than conventional LED TVs. However, the 20W audio output may leave some buyers wanting a more powerful sound system.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Consider this TV if picture quality is your priority in a 43-inch size. Mini LED backlighting, Dynamic QNED Colour and AI-powered processing deliver a more advanced display, while webOS 26, Google Cast, VRR and ALLM make it versatile for streaming and gaming.

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 suits buyers who want a straightforward 4K TV built around Sony’s picture processing. The 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO work together to enhance clarity, while Google TV keeps streaming simple. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X also add depth to compatible content.

Specifications Display 43-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 50Hz Processor 4K Processor X1 Operating system Google TV Audio 20W, 2-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 2 USB ports Reasons to Buy 4K X-Reality PRO improves lower-resolution content. Google TV offers a familiar, app-rich interface. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support more immersive audio. Reasons to Avoid 20W speakers may feel limited in larger rooms. The 50Hz native panel isn't aimed at high-refresh-rate gaming. No VRR support for gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers of the closely related BRAVIA 2 series have largely praised its picture quality, colour, sound and ease of installation. Reviews also highlight the Google TV experience and overall value. However, some customers have reported installation delays.

Why should you consider buying this TV?

Consider this TV if you prioritise Sony’s picture processing and a familiar smart TV experience over headline-grabbing specifications. Its 4K X-Reality PRO upscaling, Google TV, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and ALLM make it well suited to movies, shows, sports and casual gaming.

Q1. What is the difference between LED, QLED and Mini LED TVs?

LED TVs use a conventional LED backlight, whereas QLED TVs add a quantum-dot layer to enhance colour and brightness. Mini LED TVs use much smaller LEDs for more precise backlight control, which can improve contrast and reduce blooming compared with conventional LED TVs.

Q2. Is a 60Hz refresh rate enough for a 43-inch 4K TV?

A 60Hz panel is sufficient for most movies, TV shows, streaming and regular sports viewing. It can also handle casual gaming well. However, competitive gamers seeking smoother motion at frame rates above 60fps should look for a TV with a higher native refresh rate.

How Do These TVs Stack Up?

Product Display Audio Connectivity Xiaomi Smartchoice X 43-inch 43-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports Hisense E75Q 43-inch 43-inch QLED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) 48W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports Samsung Crystal UHD UE86AH 43-inch 43-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) 30W, 2-channel speakers with OTS Lite and Q-Symphony Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 1 USB port LG QNED65 43-inch 43-inch QNED Mini LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) 20W, 2.0-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 3 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 1 USB 2.0 port Sony BRAVIA 2M2 43-inch 43-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) 20W, 2-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 HDMI ports (1× eARC), 2 USB ports

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FAQs What is the difference between HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision? HDR10 uses static metadata, meaning HDR settings remain broadly consistent throughout the content. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision use dynamic metadata to adjust picture characteristics scene by scene. However, the actual benefit also depends on the TV's brightness, contrast and panel quality.

What does 4K upscaling do on a smart TV? 4K upscaling processes HD or lower-resolution content and adjusts it to fit the TV's 4K resolution. It cannot create the same detail as native 4K content, but good processing can make cable TV, older shows and other lower-resolution sources appear sharper and cleaner.

What is HDMI eARC and why does it matter on a TV? HDMI eARC lets a TV send higher-quality audio to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver through a single HDMI cable. Compared with standard ARC, it supports higher-bandwidth audio formats, including uncompressed surround sound and compatible Dolby Atmos and DTS:X signals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.