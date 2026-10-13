Why a great soundbar can sound ordinary on the wrong TV and how to avoid that mistake

A cousin of mine bought a lovely new TV last year, then added a well-reviewed soundbar a few weeks later and spent the next weekend wondering why the movie nights sounded no better than before. The culprit was a single port and a single setting. If you are planning to buy a TV and a soundbar together, or one after the other, this is the part of the spec sheet that deserves more of your attention than the wattage figure on the box. Here is what to check, in plain language, so the two devices cooperate instead of just sharing a shelf.
Start with the port: ARC versus eARC
Look at the back of your TV and you will find several HDMI sockets, but usually only one of them is labelled ARC or eARC. That is the one meant for sending audio from the TV to the soundbar. ARC stands for Audio Return Channel and it lets a single HDMI cable carry sound back out of the TV, so you do not need a separate audio cable. eARC, the enhanced version, has far more bandwidth. That matters because it can carry uncompressed, lossless audio formats, which plain ARC cannot. If your soundbar supports those formats and your TV only has ARC, you will still get decent sound, just not the best version of it. If both sides support eARC, you are set for the next several years.
Major differences
Feature
HDMI eARC
HDMI ARC
Optical
Bluetooth
Audio quality
Highest, supports lossless formats
Good, compressed formats
Good, compressed or basic stereo
Lowest, compressed
Dolby Atmos
Yes, including lossless versions
Usually in compressed form only
No
No
Remote control (CEC)
Yes
Yes
No
Usually not
Lag risk
Very low
Very low
Low
Noticeable on some pairs
Cable needed
HDMI (high speed or better)
HDMI
Optical cable
None
Best for
Movie fans, Atmos users
Everyday TV and streaming
Older TVs without ARC
Quick, casual listening
Main drawback
Both devices need to support it
Cannot carry lossless audio
No Atmos, no remote link
Compression and delay
Check the cable, not just the sockets
This sounds trivial, but it catches people out. The cable that came free with an old set-top box may not have enough capacity for eARC. A modern high speed or ultra high speed HDMI cable is the safer choice and it costs very little compared with the equipment on either end of it.
Dolby Atmos and DTS: does the signal actually reach the soundbar?
Many soundbars advertise Dolby Atmos, which adds height to the sound so effects seem to come from above you. But a soundbar can only play what it receives. The TV has to pass the Atmos signal on from whichever app or device is playing it and that depends on the TV's own HDMI implementation and settings. Before paying extra for Atmos, check that the TV you are buying can send it through its ARC or eARC port and that the soundbar lists the same formats. If you mostly watch regular broadcast TV and YouTube, none of this will change much. Atmos and similar formats show up on certain streaming films, shows and discs, so think about what you actually watch.
Remote control and HDMI-CEC
HDMI-CEC is the feature that lets one remote control more than one device. With it switched on, your TV remote can change the soundbar's volume and turn it on and off with the TV. Every brand gives it a different marketing name, which makes it harder to spot on a spec sheet, so look for it in the manual or the settings menu. Without it, you end up juggling two remotes, which gets old quickly in a living room.
Passing video through the soundbar
Some soundbars have their own HDMI input sockets, so you can plug a console or streaming stick into the soundbar and send video on to the TV. Convenient, but this is where gamers can run into trouble. If the soundbar's HDMI ports do not support the same video features as your TV, such as certain HDR formats or high refresh rates, they can quietly strip them out. If you game on a console, plug it into the TV directly and send only the audio to the soundbar.
Lip sync and the Bluetooth temptation
Connecting over Bluetooth is easy, but it compresses audio and can introduce a small delay, so dialogue may land a fraction of a second after the actor's lips move. Most TVs and soundbars offer a delay adjustment, which helps, but a wired HDMI connection avoids the problem entirely. An optical cable is a solid fallback if your TV lacks ARC, though it cannot carry Atmos or lossless formats.
Size, placement and the wall
Measure before you buy: a soundbar that is wider than the TV stand will look awkward and one that sits in front of the screen's bottom edge can block part of the picture on a low unit. If you plan to wall-mount the TV, check where the soundbar will sit and whether its wireless subwoofer has a sensible spot nearby. Rear speakers need a power socket as well, which is easy to forget until the sofa is already in place.
Same brand or mixed?
Pairing a TV and soundbar from the same maker can unlock extras, such as the TV's own speakers working alongside the soundbar as a centre channel, or tighter control through one menu. It is a nice bonus, but it should not override the basics above. A well-matched mixed pair, with the right ports and formats, will usually beat a same-brand pair where one device lacks something you need.
If you watch a lot of films or streaming content with immersive audio, make eARC support on both devices a priority. If your viewing is mostly news, sport and YouTube, a TV with ARC and a soundbar that supports CEC will serve you perfectly well, and you can save the money you would have spent on premium format support. Gamers should keep consoles plugged into the TV and check passthrough rules. Whatever you choose, match the ports, formats and measurements first, and the price comparison second.
Similar articles for you:
Amazon laptop discounts: 5 Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus laptops with up to 61% off
Skip Apple: 5 Windows laptops offering better ports, displays, and value than a MacBook
Wired vs wireless earphones: What you actually gain and lose before you spend your hard-earned sale money
- What is the difference between ARC and eARC?
ARC sends audio from the TV to a soundbar over HDMI. eARC does the same with much more bandwidth, allowing uncompressed, lossless audio formats.
- Do I need an eARC TV to use a soundbar?
No. Any TV with ARC, optical or Bluetooth output can drive a soundbar, though you will not get lossless formats without eARC on both devices.
- Can I use any HDMI cable for ARC or eARC?
Use a modern high speed or ultra high speed HDMI cable. Very old or low-quality cables can cause dropouts or limit eARC features.
- Why is my soundbar volume not controlled by the TV remote?
HDMI-CEC may be switched off. Enable it in the TV settings, which brands label differently, and make sure the soundbar is on the ARC or eARC port.
- Is optical or HDMI better for a soundbar?
HDMI ARC or eARC is generally better because it supports richer formats and remote control. Optical is a reliable fallback for older TVs.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.