OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 'scared of his creation', warns that ChatGPT may replace many jobs

The CEO of the company behind the viral ChatGPT recently admitted that he’s worried that the AI chatbot may eliminate several jobs. In an interview with ABC News, Sam Altman revealed that he was slightly ‘scared’ of his company's creation and cautioned people to be ‘careful’.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. (Reuters)

Explaining that the technology was so powerful that it could turn dangerous, Altman said that people should be thankful that the company was wary of its own invention. “If I said I were not, you should either not trust me, or be very unhappy I'm in this job," he said.

Despite the possibility of artificial intelligence replacing jobs, he added that it could lead to better roles. He also termed AI as the ‘greatest technology’ ever developed by humans with respect to its ability to greatly improve and impact lives.

On AI chatbots’ effect on students and whether it would increase laziness among children, Altman said that change is inevitable in the education sector. Citing the example of the calculator changing the way mathematics was taught, Altman asserted that AI’s benefits have the potential to go beyond education. “The promise of this technology, one of the ones that I’m most excited about, is the ability to provide individual learning — great individual learning for each student,” he argued.

However, Altman shared his bigger worry of authoritarian governments misusing the technology. The tech entrepreneur told ABC that he's in constant touch with government authorities and called for regulation of AI and participation of society in ChatGPT's rollout.

In a series of tweets last month, the 37-year-old had warned that the world may not be that far away from ‘potentially scary’ AI.

GPT-4 - OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT version - was unveiled this week as a less biased, more creative and accurate model that exhibits human-level performance. GPT-4, which is reportedly already being used in schools to create student quizzes and lesson plans, can also pass the bar exam for lawyers as per Altman’s claims.

