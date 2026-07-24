Xbox is giving classic games a second life – and gamers will love what comes next

As the gaming industry moves deeper into the digital era, the question of how to preserve gaming history has become harder to ignore. While some players worry about classic experiences being left behind, Microsoft is taking a different approach by bringing Xbox backward compatibility to PC.

Players will not need expensive hardware to enjoy classic Xbox games on modern PCs. (Xbox)

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The company is expanding its preservation efforts beyond consoles, allowing players to experience select original Xbox classics on Windows PCs and handheld devices for the first time.

To put it simply, Microsoft wants your gaming library and the memories attached to it to move with you, regardless of the device you use. But what does Xbox backward compatibility on PC bring to the table, and which classic games are available? We will cover all this in this article.

Xbox is giving its forgotten classics a second life

For the first time, select original Xbox classics are playable beyond the console ecosystem. The feature brings these games to Windows PCs and compatible handheld devices, including the ROG Xbox Ally.

The early release starts with four iconic titles from the original Xbox era:

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper Conker: Live & Reloaded Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge Fuzion Frenzy.

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{{^usCountry}} While the initial lineup is limited, it marks an important step toward making Xbox’s older library more accessible on modern hardware. The classic games will be made more accessible than ever {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the initial lineup is limited, it marks an important step toward making Xbox’s older library more accessible on modern hardware. The classic games will be made more accessible than ever {{/usCountry}}

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This is only the beginning of Xbox’s broader preservation effort. Microsoft plans to bring more classic Xbox games to PC over time and to add new features to enhance the experience.

The four launch titles are available to purchase on PC and are included with all Xbox Game Pass plans. Players who already own a digital copy on Xbox consoles can also access the games on PC and supported handhelds without repurchasing.

With Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming, these classics can be enjoyed across consoles, PCs, the cloud, and handheld devices.

Xbox is not just preserving classics; it is upgrading them

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Microsoft is not just bringing classic Xbox games to PC; it is also upgrading the experience for modern hardware. Players can customise graphics settings with features such as up to 4x resolution upscaling, VSync support, fullscreen and windowed modes, enhanced anti-aliasing, and anisotropic filtering. The games also include adjustable language and audio settings.

Microsoft plans to add more improvements over time, including one of the most requested features from fans: Achievements. Select original Xbox games on PC and consoles are expected to receive Achievement support later this year. This very addition could bring back the competitive spirit that has long defined the Xbox experience, giving players another reason to revisit these classic titles.

The barrier to entry is lower than expected

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Fortunately, players will not need to invest in expensive new hardware to access these classics. The system requirements remain fairly modest, lowering the barrier to entry for those looking to revisit these nostalgic experiences:

Requirement Minimum Recommended GPU GTX 950 / RX 550 / Intel Arc A310 GTX 1070 Ti / RX 6800S / Intel Arc A770 CPU Intel Core i3-10300 / Ryzen 3 3100 / Ryzen Z2 A Intel Core i5-10400 / Ryzen 5 3600 / Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme RAM 8 GB 16 GB VRAM 4 GB 8 GB OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Drivers Latest (Jan. 2026) Latest (Jan. 2026) View All